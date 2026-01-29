Late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, was buried in Lagos on Thursday, 29 January 2026, two weeks after her passing

The burial video captured emotional scenes as her body was transported to her gravesite and lowered into the ground, with her children, family and friends honouring her life

Nigerians got emotional, flooded the comment section with prayers and condolences, while remembering her soulful music that touched many lives

The late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, was laid to rest in Lagos on Thursday, 29 January 2026, two weeks after her passing.

The burial, which drew family and friends, was marked by deep emotions, while thousands more followed the solemn proceedings online through a video that has since stirred reactions across social media.

Omije Ojumi was laid to rest in Lagos as her burial video sparks emotions online. Photo credit: omije_ojumi/ilefotv

Source: Instagram

The video captured the moment a white hearse, bearing her obituary sticker, conveyed her body to the cemetery.

Family members, mourners, and trumpeters accompanied the vehicle, creating a scene filled with reverence.

Her white casket was lifted from the hearse by undertakers and carried with dignity to the gravesite, where tears and mourning songs filled the air before it was lowered into the ground.

The crowd joined in prayers, marking the final farewell to the beloved singer.

Around the gravesite, mourners wept as hymns and gospel songs were sung, with some calling out her name in grief and pain.

The crowd joined in prayers, marking the final farewell to the beloved singer.

Emotions flow at Omije Ojumi's burial

Around the gravesite, mourners wept as hymns and gospel songs were sung, with some calling out her name in grief and pain.

Her children, Bobby Williams and Jomiloju Adeoye, were visibly emotional and surrounded by people offering consolation to them.

Their earlier tribute at the service of songs, as previously reported by Legit.ng, had already emotionally touched many Nigerians, and their presence at the burial reinforced the bond they shared with their late mother.

Omije Ojumi, who passed away on 12 January 2026, was widely respected for her inspirational gospel music and her devotion to her family.

The burial video attracted widespread attention, with Nigerians expressing grief and admiration in the comments section.

Many shared prayers and reflections on her legacy, noting how her values and songs continue to inspire beyond her immediate family.

Watch the video of the burial of Omije Ojumi below:

Nigerians react to the video of the burial of Omije Ojumi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@funketheresa109 said:

"God this is so sad crying for the kids right now 😭😭😭😭😭"

@oluwatobivictoria4793 commented:

"The children needs our prayers right now, let's us always remember these children in our prayers daily 😢😢😢😢😢"

@ajanakuoluremi6399 wrote:

"Omije ojumi although I don't know you before all I know is that is not yet your time to depart,its like you were forced out of this earth,rest well my sister may God take care of all that you left behind in Jesus name I wish you great eternal rest in Jesus name"

@famubomotunrayo1932 reacted:

"May your soul rest in perfect omije ojumi 😭😭😭"

@OluremiJohn said:

"God shows the children mercy and be everything to them"

@ChristianaOluwadare-c3v commented:

"May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace 😢😢"

@oluwakemiesther4187 wrote:

"I pray God protect the children. May the holy ghost filled both of them and light the light of God illuminate their path, may God presence never leave them. It is well with us all"

Video from the burial of late gospel singer Omije Ojumi draws emotion online. Photo credit: omije_ojumi

Source: Instagram

Omije Ojumi's daughter's emotional tribute at service of songs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jomiloju, the first daughter of late gospel singer Omije Ojumi, gave a moving tribute to her mother during the service of songs held on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, in Lagos.

The daughter described her mother as a strong woman who carried the weight of the family alone after their father abandoned them.

She explained that her mother's greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children.

Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and ensuring he becomes the prayerful and responsible man their mother had always hoped he would be.

Source: Legit.ng