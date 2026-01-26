How to get into Ayra Starr's music without feeling lost

Ayra Starr's music cements her status as a leading voice in Afrobeats, R&B, and soul. Signed to Mavin Records in 2021 after being discovered on Instagram, she shot to international fame with hits like Away, Bloody Samaritan, and the Grammy-nominated smash Rush.

Ayra Starr at National Sawdust in New York City (L). Ayra Starr at Central Park in New York, New York (R). Photo: Rob Kim, John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ayra's 2021 self-titled EP and debut album 19 & Dangerous (2022) established her as a major artist.

established her as a major artist. She blends Afro-soul, R&B, and Afropop, often described as a "Sabi Girl".

often described as a "Sabi Girl". Ayra is the youngest Grammy nominee in Nigerian history (2023) and has over 3 billion global streams.

history (2023) and has over 3 billion global streams. Songs like Bloody Samaritan, Rush, Away, and Commas define her rise locally and internationally.

Understanding Ayra Starr’s music: Ayra Starr’s top 10 songs

Ayra Starr’s music reflects her journey as a young woman finding her voice in a fast-moving world. Born in the Benin Republic and raised in Nigeria, she grew up listening to Afrobeats, pop, and international R&B, which shaped her soft yet confident sound.

She was signed to Mavin Records in 2020 after posting original songs and covers online. Her early music focused on self-confidence, self-worth, and emotional honesty, themes that still run through her work today.

Ayra Starr’s breakthrough came in 2021 with Away and Bloody Samaritan. These songs introduced her as an artist unafraid to speak boldly about independence, criticism, and personal growth.

Ayra Starr at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May 2025 in New York, New York. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Ayra Starr has released several songs that define her rise in Afrobeats and global pop music. These tracks highlight her vocal range, emotional depth, and unique blend of Afropop, R&B, and soul. Here is a list of Ayra Starr’s most popular songs, based on streaming numbers and music rankings:

1. Bloody Samaritan

Release date: 30 July 2021

30 July 2021 Album: 19 & Dangerous

Genre: R&B/soul, Afroswing, Afrobeats

R&B/soul, Afroswing, Afrobeats Time: 3:07 minutes

Bloody Samaritan is Ayra Starr’s breakout hit single, released on 30 July 2021 as the lead single from her debut album, 19 & Dangerous. The song is a metaphor for fake love, addressing people who act like Good Samaritans but secretly judge or criticise.

It focuses on protecting one’s energy and peace against negative opinions and pressure. Bloody Samaritan made Ayra Starr the first female artist to reach number one on Nigeria's TurnTable Top 50 with a solo song.

2. Rush

Release date: 16 September 2022

16 September 2022 Album: The Year I Turned 21

The Year I Turned 21 Genre: Afrobeats/Pop

Afrobeats/Pop Time: 3:05 minutes

Rush is another hit single by Ayra Starr, released on 16 September 2022 through Mavin Records. It earned her first Grammy nomination at the 2024 Grammy Awards (66th Annual) in the newly created category of Best African Music Performance. The song focuses on themes of momentum, gratitude, and self-belief.

3. Santa

Release date: 4 April 2024

4 April 2024 Album: 19 & Dangerous

Genre: Afropop/Pop

Afropop/Pop Time: 3:13 minutes

Santa is a collaborative single released on 4 April 2024, featuring Ayra Starr, Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, and Jamaican producer Rvssian. Although released as a standalone single, the track is included on Ayra Starr’s 2024 sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21. The lyrics explore themes of intense attraction, physical chemistry, and romance.

4. Commas

Release date: 2024

2024 Album: The Year I Turned 21

Genre: R&B/Soul, Nigerian R&B, Afropop, Afroswing

R&B/Soul, Nigerian R&B, Afropop, Afroswing minutes: 2:37 minutes

Commas was released on 2 February 2024 and remains a standout track from her sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21. The track is an Afropop song blending R&B and Soul and is known for its high vibrational energy and uplifting message. Starr describes the song as a "love letter" to those who once rejected her.

It reached number one on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart for seven weeks and peaked at number six on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart. The track is certified Double Platinum in Nigeria and Gold in Canada.

5. Last Heartbreak Song (feat. Giveon)

Release date: 31 May 2024

31 May 2024 Album: The Year I Turned 21

Genre: R&B/Afrobeats

R&B/Afrobeats Time: 2: 29 minutes

Last Heartbreak Song, featuring Ayra Starr and American R&B artist Giveon, was released on 31 May 2024 and serves as the ninth track on Starr's critically acclaimed second studio album, The Year I Turned 21. The song discusses the difficult end of a failing relationship.

The song has achieved significant recognition, winning Best R&B Single at the 17th Headies Awards and being nominated for MTV Push Performance of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. It was certified Gold in Nigeria.

6. People (Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay)

Release date: 2023

2023 Album: The Year I Turned 21

Genre: Afrobeats / R&B

Afrobeats / R&B Time: 3:04 minutes

People remix by Libianca featuring Ayra Starr and Omah Lay is a highly popular song, released in March 2023. While it is not an original song solely by Ayra Starr, it is one of her major collaborative hits that garnered significant streaming success and radio airplay, contributing to her popularity in 2023.

7. Bad Vibes

Release date: 10 May 2024

10 May 2024 Album: The Year I Turned 21

Genre: Afropop, Nigerian Hip Hop

Afropop, Nigerian Hip Hop Time: 2:48 minutes

Bad Vibes, featuring street-pop artist Seyi Vibez, was released in May 2024 and served as the lead single for her second studio album, The Year I Turned 21. The song focuses on protecting one's energy, maintaining self-confidence, and ignoring the pressures and negativity that often accompany global success.

The song became a staple of her 2024–2025 performances, including her debut on the Glastonbury Pyramid Stage.

8. Hot Body

Release date: 25 July 2025

25 July 2025 Genre: Afrobeats

Afrobeats Time: 2:40 minutes

Hot Body is Ayra Star’s standalone single released on 25 July 2025. The song is a celebration of bodily freedom. Starr has performed it at several major events, including Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025, the Global Citizen Festival in New York, Notting Hill Carnival, and Tidal Rave Festival in Ghana.

9. Gimme Dat

Release date: 25 April 2025

25 April 2025 Album: The Year I Turned 21

Genre: Afrobeats

Afrobeats Time: 4:22 minutes

The song serves as a prominent track from Ayra Starr's second studio album, The Year I Turned 21. It is a major contender at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where it is nominated for Best African Music Performance.

Upon release, it debuted at #1 on the Nigeria Spotify Daily Top Songs chart and reached the top 10 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

10. Who's Dat Girl

Release date: 17 October 2025,

17 October 2025, Genre: Nigerian R&B, Afropop

Nigerian R&B, Afropop Time: 2:52 minutes

Who's Dat Girl is another Ayra Star’s hit single featuring fellow Mavin Records artist Rema. Released on 17 October 2025, the track is described as a dancehall-inspired Afrobeats special that showcases a high-energy, confident vibe typical of both artists.

Ayra Starr's albums

The Nigerian singer has released two studio albums: 19 & Dangerous, her debut, released on 6 August 2021, and The Year I Turned 21, released on 31 May 2024. She has also released one self-titled EP, Ayra Starr, in 2021.

Ayra Starr's achievements and awards

Ayra Starr has won many music awards, including four awards at The Headies, two MOBO Awards, a BET Award, a Trace Award, an Odeon Award, a TurnTable Music Award, a Liberia Music Award, and a South African Music Award.

She was also named breakout artist of the year in 2022 and included in Forbes 30 Under 30 in music. Spotify ranked her as the top female Afrobeats artist, and she has been the most-streamed female artist in Nigeria for several years in a row.

Ayra Starr at UBS Arena on 11 September 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

What is Ayra Starr's biggest hit?

Rush remains her most successful global hit. It is the most-streamed solo song by a Nigerian female artist on Spotify, with over 525 million streams, and its music video has accumulated almost 530 million views on YouTube as of early 2026.

How much does Ayra Starr charge per show?

The popular singer reportedly charges $500,000 for a single show and a 30-minute performance.

Which song is Ayra Starr's first song?

Her first official release was the single Away, released on 22 January 2021.

Ayra Starr at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on 7 September 2025 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

How many streams does Ayra Starr's album have on Spotify?

As of January 2026, Ayra Starr has surpassed 3.3 billion total streams across all credits on Spotify.

What are Ayra Starr's most-streamed albums on Spotify?

Ayra Starr’s most-streamed albums on Spotify are The Year I Turned 21 (2024) with over 1.25 billion streams, followed by 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) (2022) with about 753 million streams, and 19 & Dangerous (2021) with roughly 182 million streams.

What makes Ayra Starr’s music unique?

Her music stands out because of her honesty, soft vocal delivery, and strong confidence. She speaks openly about youth, emotions, and self-belief while blending African and global sounds.

Ayra Starr at the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on 18 February 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Photo: Euan Cherry

Source: Getty Images

Where can I listen to Ayra Starr’s music?

Ayra Starr’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Audiomack, and Boomplay.

Ayra Starr is known for her smooth voice and catchy melodies. She mixes Afrobeats, pop, and R&B to create songs that feel both fun and emotional. Her music often talks about love, confidence, heartbreak, and growing up. Since her debut, she has become one of Africa’s fastest-rising stars, with many hit songs loved worldwide.

Legit.ng published an article listing the top artists by Spotify monthly listeners, ranked in order. Streaming stats can be used to understand a musical artist's reach and audience engagement with fans.

Such artists include global icons such as Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and The Weeknd, who have recorded monthly engagement as high as 121 million and 143.9 million. Read on for the full list of top Spotify artists by monthly listeners.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng