Burna Boy joined other music stars from Africa to headline a music concert in Morocco ahead of the AFCON finals

A video showed the Nigerian Grammy Award winner arriving in Morocco ahead of his performance

His arrival comes a few days after Nigeria lost to the host nation, Morocco, stirring reactions on social media

Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, will on Friday, January 16, headlined the final of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Fan Zone concert in Rabat, Morocco.

The tournament organisers, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had earlier confirmed the performance via its social media page.

Burna Boy to headline AFCON Fan Zone concert finale in Rabat. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy is expected to thrill fans with his hit songs and energetic performance on stage. Other African music stars who are scheduled to perform at the event include Stormzy, Stonebwoy, and Jaylann. The music performance comes as the football tournament draws to a close.

Recall that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations began on December 21, 2025, featuring a live performance from Nigerian star Davido, alongside French Montana and RedOne, at the opening ceremony in Rabat.

Their performance took place shortly before Morocco’s opening match against Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy is set to headline AFCON finale concert. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Nigeria will face Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday, January 17, while Morocco will play against Senegal in the final on Sunday, January 18.

The video from Burna Boy showing Burna Boy arriving in Morocco is below:

A video of Burna Boy on his way to Morocco is below:

Reactions as Burna Boy performs at AFCON

Reacting, some Nigerians cheered Burna Boy as their 'final representative' after the Super Eagles' semifinal exit. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

___kayce__collins___ said:

"We all knew that he’ll be called for the final ceremony .. he’s the greatest African artist ever."

sonnymma commented:

"Davido opened, burna close, Wizkid with Zero booking but his fans calling it steeze."

jojos_lens said:

"@burnaboygram please don’t perform is Bassy’s card it’s revoked. @caf_online you have a few hours left to review that card."

highfivephotography14 said:

"See as Ghana are happy that StoneBwoy is here But many Nigeria giant of Africa artist have been there."

bush879862 commented:

"Pls why is stoneboy performing? The Ghana team didn't qualify, He should be replaced by Rema."

drayodejiadewumi said:

"God created Nigerian for Africa and the world. Nigerian are big. Davido in the opening, Burns boy in the closing. I am a proud Nigerian."

oraclegodwayne said:

"Na upcoming dey open event, na Super Star dey Close the event. Levels."

Odumodu performs in Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that Odumodublvck made waves with his peformance ahead of Nigeria's game against Morocco in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Odumodu, who was one of the star artistes who performed at the fan zone event in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, January 11, pleaded with Moroccans during his stage performance ahead of the match.

"Morocco, please let Nigeria win," the singer said.

Source: Legit.ng