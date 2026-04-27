WhatsApp will discontinue support for devices running Android 5.0 and 5.1 after September 8, 2026

The update allows WhatsApp to enhance performance and security with newer features for supported devices

Users are urged to back up chats, as the change primarily affects older smartphones still in use

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp will stop working on older Android smartphones starting September 8, 2026, as the platform raises its minimum system requirements.

The update means devices running anything older than Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) will no longer be supported.

WhatsApp releases outdated Android phones it will not support from September 2026 Credit: 10'000 Hours

Source: Getty Images

Users who remain on Android 5.0 or 5.1 will lose access to messaging, calls, and updates once the cutoff date arrives.

However, those running Android 6 or newer will continue using the app normally, provided they keep it updated to the latest version.

Why WhatsApp is phasing out older systems

The decision reflects WhatsApp’s push to introduce more advanced features while maintaining performance and security standards.

As smartphones evolve, newer Android versions offer improved speed, security frameworks, and system capabilities.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform that tracks changes on WhatsApp, older devices often lack the power to support these upgrades, limiting innovation.

With Android development already progressing toward newer generations, maintaining compatibility with outdated systems creates a growing technical gap.

This is especially noticeable in emerging markets across Africa and Asia, where older smartphones are still widely used.

New features on the horizon

Even as it drops support for older devices, WhatsApp continues to develop new tools to improve user experience.

One of the upcoming features is notification bubbles, designed to make multitasking easier. Instead of switching apps, users will be able to access chats through floating icons that appear on their screen.

This builds on existing Android multitasking features but simplifies the process by integrating a dedicated shortcut directly into WhatsApp notifications.

Who will be affected?

Currently, WhatsApp supports Android 5.0 and above. Once the new policy takes effect, support will be limited to Android 6.0 and newer.

This change primarily affects users with older smartphones that no longer receive system updates from manufacturers.

Many such devices are still in circulation, particularly in developing regions.

Even though only a small percentage of users remain on these outdated versions, WhatsApp says the move is necessary to maintain quality and security across the platform.

Backup your chats before the deadline

To avoid losing important conversations, users are advised to back up their chats before September 2026.

WhatsApp provides two main backup options:

Google Drive backup via in-app settings

Local storage backup is saved automatically on the device

The local backup option is especially useful for users with limited cloud storage, as it allows manual transfer of chat history to another device.

No changes for iPhone users

The update applies strictly to Android devices. iPhone and iPad users are unaffected, as WhatsApp will continue to support devices running iOS 15.1 and above.

What you should do now

If your device runs Android 5.0 or 5.1, you’ll need to either:

Upgrade to a newer Android version (if available), or

Switch to a more recent smartphone

With the deadline months away, users still have time to prepare and ensure uninterrupted access to WhatsApp’s services.

Android 6 users to face setback using WhatsApp from September 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro lose security updates in October 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported Google’s Pixel phones are known for timely updates, but even the best support windows eventually close. Based on the company’s official policy, 2026 marks a key transition for the Pixel 6 series.

While these devices have already received their final major Android OS upgrade, critical security patches will end later this year, leaving them more vulnerable to new threats.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, launched in October 2021, are the main models hitting their final milestone. Google extended their support to a full five years, covering both OS upgrades and security patches.

Source: Legit.ng