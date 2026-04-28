Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu shared a disturbing video showing the brutal things police officers did to a young man in Delta state

The footage showed the young man with his hands tied behind his back, begging armed officers to allow him to confess before one of them did the unthinkable

Gwamnishu accused the officers of planning to stage the scene as an armed robbery incident to cover up the execution

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared a disturbing video showing Nigerian police officers shooting a tied-up young man in Delta state, accusing them of planning to cover up the incident.

The video showed a young man crying in pain and begging armed men in mufti who are seen with a police van bearing "Nigeria Police Force, Effurun Area Command, Uvwie" on it.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares disturbing video alleging police shot a young man in Delta. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/proshare

Source: Instagram

The distressed young man was heard begging for mercy, saying he would reveal everything.

"Officer, abeg, I will tell you everything."

However, instead of listening, the men pulled out their weapons, and one of them shot him.

Sharing the video on his social media page, Gwamnishu explained that the video was not staged and urged Nigerians to share it widely so authorities could investigate.

He wrote:

"This video is disturbing. Please share to the authorities to investigate this ASAP. This is live execution carried out by some armed men alledged to be Police officers attached to Effurum Area Command. Please share and tag Nigeria Police Force @delta_police_command_pprodesk #VideoCredit @inside_delta"

Watch the disturbing video below:

Shortly after his first post, Harrison Gwamnishu shared images showing the young man with his hands and legs tied, as well as a photo of the police van displaying the station's address.

In an emotional statement, the activist questioned how officers could shoot a restrained suspect who posed no threat.

He wrote:

"You caught him and tied both hands behind his back, stripped of any chance to defend himself. He wasn’t fighting, he wasn’t running, he was begging. Begging for a chance. Begging you to take him to Sapele, to show you someone, anyone, who could speak for him, who could prove his innocence. But you didn’t listen. You pulled the trigger and ended his voice, his plea, his chance to be heard. THE NEXT ACT MAYBE A gun placed beside his lifeless body. A story is crafted. A label is stamped: “Armed Robber.” Just like that. But tell me… Can a dead man speak? Can a lifeless body defend itself? Harrison Gwamnishu."

Gwamnishu further alleged that the officers might place a gun beside the victim's body and label him an armed robber to justify the shooting.

He challenged the police force to defend their actions, insisting in the comment section that the story was confirmed and accurate, and that the officers killed the young man to cover up something.

"The STORY IS 100% Correct. Let the police come out to defend this. They kpai the boy to cover up."

Check out Harrison Gwamnishu's post below:

Nigerians react to Gwamnishu's video with outrage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@asikabright said:

"How can you kpai person wey you don already tied up, no matter his crime, it's only the court that can sentence him, what manner of lawlessness is this 😢"

@pitakwa1 commented:

"That policeman has been killing innocent people before now. It was so easy for him. Not his first time."

@muripounds01 wrote:

"Who knows how many has been done behind the camera 😢😢"

@denglishalhajii reacted:

"Dey unalived him to cover up someone i swear to God"

@suobaby_ said:

"The family should take legal action against the officer. No law allows a suspect to be shot instead of being arrested and taken to court!"

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu shares images of tied suspect and police van, accuses officers of covering up execution in Delta state. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Gwamnishu challenges VDM over kidnapping allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu challenged social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, to present evidence linking him to a kidnapping case in Edo state.

On January 13, 2026, Gwamnishu shared screenshots of their private messages, accusing VDM of emotional blackmail and mishandling a sensitive issue.

He maintained his innocence and demanded public proof, stressing that accusations without evidence could mislead the public and endanger lives.

Source: Legit.ng