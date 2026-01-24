Exotic dancer Sparks transitioned from on-air personality to nightlife in Nigeria 'for better financial prospects'

Victoria Island, Lagos State - Sparks, an exotic dancer of South African descent who works at Silver Fox Night Club in Lagos, Nigeria, has revealed that she was once an on-air personality (OAP).

In a recent viral interview on The Clarity Zone Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Sparks said she studied journalism but found radio presenting underpaying.

She explained:

“It started with just wanting to come to Nigeria. Then I went back to South Africa and thought, ‘I like Nigeria.’ So, when I had the opportunity to become an exotic dancer, I thought, ‘why not?’ The money I was making in South Africa as a radio presenter and producer didn’t make sense. But the earnings I heard about exotic dancers in Nigeria did, so I thought, ‘why not?’”

How Nigerians reacted to Spark's interview

Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting to a snapshot of Spark's interview.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@mdhara_Kuzz wrote:

"South African women are not beating the allegations. They flew from Rands in SA skipped US dollars in Zimbabwe, Pulas in Botswana, the Kwacha in Zambia. And went to Nigeria for Nairas."

@StKijiko queried:

"Who goes and sells in Nigeria?"

@Samora_RSA commented:

"I think most men who buy these women are weak men emotionally or men who never had girls before."

Why South Africans flock Lagos nightlife

Recent reports and social media discussions highlight a growing trend of South African women travelling to Nigeria to work in the nightlife and entertainment industry, attracted by significantly higher earning potential.

Nigeria may be facing economic challenges, but in Lagos, the party never stops.

Clubs feature some of the best singers and dancers from across Africa and attract fans and fantasy enthusiasts from around the world.

In 2025, Lagos Nightlife was ranked among the best in the world. It ranks second in Africa behind Cape Town, South Africa, according to Time Out Magazine.

Nightlife in Lagos, according to the international magazine, was rated positively by 79% of locals who were interviewed. It beats Cairo in Egypt and Marrakech, Morocco, to the third and fourth places.

From Victoria Island to Lekki and across the mainland, nightclubs have evolved beyond weekend hangout spots into serious commercial ventures that shape trends, influence music, and drive lifestyle spending.

Many of these clubs function as cultural hubs, hosting album listening parties, fashion events, and exclusive after-parties that extend their influence far beyond the night economy.

