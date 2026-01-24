OAP Turns Adult Entertainer in Lagos, Speaks in Viral Video Interview
- Exotic dancer Sparks transitioned from on-air personality to nightlife in Nigeria 'for better financial prospects'
- Sparks revealed her journalism background and the allure of Nigeria's entertainment scene
- In a podcast, Sparks discussed her unexpected career shift and lucrative dancing opportunities
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.
Victoria Island, Lagos State - Sparks, an exotic dancer of South African descent who works at Silver Fox Night Club in Lagos, Nigeria, has revealed that she was once an on-air personality (OAP).
In a recent viral interview on The Clarity Zone Podcast, monitored by Legit.ng, Sparks said she studied journalism but found radio presenting underpaying.
She explained:
“It started with just wanting to come to Nigeria. Then I went back to South Africa and thought, ‘I like Nigeria.’ So, when I had the opportunity to become an exotic dancer, I thought, ‘why not?’ The money I was making in South Africa as a radio presenter and producer didn’t make sense. But the earnings I heard about exotic dancers in Nigeria did, so I thought, ‘why not?’”
How Nigerians reacted to Spark's interview
Meanwhile, Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) are reacting to a snapshot of Spark's interview.
Legit.ng captured some comments below:
@mdhara_Kuzz wrote:
"South African women are not beating the allegations. They flew from Rands in SA skipped US dollars in Zimbabwe, Pulas in Botswana, the Kwacha in Zambia. And went to Nigeria for Nairas."
@StKijiko queried:
"Who goes and sells in Nigeria?"
@Samora_RSA commented:
"I think most men who buy these women are weak men emotionally or men who never had girls before."
The full YouTube interview is available here.
Why South Africans flock Lagos nightlife
Recent reports and social media discussions highlight a growing trend of South African women travelling to Nigeria to work in the nightlife and entertainment industry, attracted by significantly higher earning potential.
Nigeria may be facing economic challenges, but in Lagos, the party never stops.
Clubs feature some of the best singers and dancers from across Africa and attract fans and fantasy enthusiasts from around the world.
In 2025, Lagos Nightlife was ranked among the best in the world. It ranks second in Africa behind Cape Town, South Africa, according to Time Out Magazine.
Nightlife in Lagos, according to the international magazine, was rated positively by 79% of locals who were interviewed. It beats Cairo in Egypt and Marrakech, Morocco, to the third and fourth places.
From Victoria Island to Lekki and across the mainland, nightclubs have evolved beyond weekend hangout spots into serious commercial ventures that shape trends, influence music, and drive lifestyle spending.
Many of these clubs function as cultural hubs, hosting album listening parties, fashion events, and exclusive after-parties that extend their influence far beyond the night economy.
Ladies narrate unpleasant club experience
Legit.ng earlier reported that two friends narrated their unpleasant night club encounter with a suitor whom they rejected.
In a viral video, the ladies said the unidentified man approached them and admired their outfits, after which, he offered to take them clubbing.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.