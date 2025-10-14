Nathaniel Bassey has shared a testimony from his yearly program, Hallelujah Challenge, with his fans

In the post, he shared a video of the structure he built from scratch, which will be used for the Hallelujah Challenge

Fans became emotional after watching the video, with many expressing awe at the wonders of God in the life of the singer

Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Christian praise yearly program, has wowed fans after sharing what God has done in his life through the program.

In one of his posts, he shared a short video showing how God built the Hallelujah Challenge house in just eight months.



In the viral clip, the gospel minister is seen standing on an uncultivated land, wearing a helmet and reflective jacket, while inspecting the site.

Fans react to video shared by Nathaniel Bassey.

After eight months, Nathaniel Bassey shared how the previously undeveloped land had transformed, with a massive structure now standing on it.

The building is a two-story structure with a reception area and rooms for the yearly Hallelujah Challenge program. It is decorated with chandeliers, flowers, and various lighting for the praise event.



Nathaniel Bassey encourages his fans in the post



In the caption, the 'Jesus Iye' crooner, who shared a heartwarming video with his wife a few months ago, expressed his gratitude to God for His blessings. Offering words of encouragement to his fans, the gospel singer stated that they have entered their new season because of this testimony.

Nathaniel Bassey inspects his land before constructing structure.

Recall that many people have shared testimonies about what God has done in their lives during the Hallelujah Challenge.

Last year, Dede Omowoli shared a testimony about how God answered his prayer, granting him and his family visas to Canada after participating in the Hallelujah Challenge in 2024.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Nathaniel Bassey's post

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the gospel minister, Here are comments below about them:

@real_rutholivia stated:

"This is how my testimony will look like."

@olayodejuliana wrote:

"Why does this make me emotional? Absolutely nothing is impossible. Thank you Jesus."

@ekene_umenwa shared:

"Jesus IGWE I over tap yes oh I have entered my new me and my baby @kleanson and our daughter and family members have entered our new amen ."

@deejayneptune shared:

"God is great."

@kenziefranz_ said:

"The same way this new building became a reality this October Hallelujah challenge 2025, that is the same way my prayer points and my testimonies will become a reality this year.Amen."

@mariamlutala commented:

"I tap into this blessing. Lord as the Hallelujah Challenge has entered the new, may we enter our new as well. May we celebrate and testify of your goodness in Jesus' name."

