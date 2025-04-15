Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has been sighted publicly displaying love with his wife while having a photo session

In the video, he was standing close to her, the way he looked at her and how he was adjusting her hair made many gushed

The singer's crew who were present when Nathaniel Bassey was playing with his wife screamed in admiration

Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey has shown his romantic side while out with his beautiful wife.

The singer, who introduced his daughter to his fans a few months ago, was seen a having photo session with this wife.

Nathaniel Bassey makes singer jealous with public display of affection to wife.

In the recording, the way he stood beside her and how he was looking at her made many fans ask 'God When'.

He looked at her lovingly while a smile was written all over his face and he tried to adjust her hair for her.

Nathaniel Bassey shares kiss with wife

Also in the recording, the Tobechukwu crooner gave his wife a kiss on her eye and continued smiling at her.

The crew who were present where the couple were having some romantic moments screamed in excitement as they cheered the music star and his wife,

Nathaniel Bassey, wife wear matching colours

Nathaniel Bassey shows romantic side to wife in public, fans gush over video. Photo credit@nathanielblow

The Hallelujah Challenge originator and his dear wife wore matching colours while having their photo session.

The wife wore a cream and yellow gown, while her husband wore a cream suit with blue shirt and cream tie.

Recall that Nathaniel Bassey does not shy away from speaking or displaying love to his wife publicly.

While he was ministering during the last Hallelujah Challenge, he spoke glowingly about her and warned ladies crushing on him. According to him, he was the one to use his wife till old age.

The singer disclosed that he had bought walking sticks, which they would use in their old age. Nathaniel Bassey also reacted to the critics, who stated that his wife did attend the Hallelujah Challenge.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nathaniel Bassey's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Nathaniel Bassey and wife romancing each other. Here are comments below:

@ms_kelly04 reacted:

"They look like each other."

@ocubeworld commented:

"I love her very calm.You will never see her in news for negativity."

@bunmi2201 wrote:

"May God continue to bless your marriage in Jesus' mighty name."

@minnetnange said:

"Blood of Jesus."

@zion_writer stated:

"His wife is always very beautiful.This beautiful and cute."

@emeldapraise shared:

"We 27th August born know how to love properly."

@5664_margaret said:

"In the name of Jesus in his own voice."

Dele Omowoli shares Hallelujah challenge testimony

Meanwhile, earlier Legit.ng had reported that Dele Omowoli joined the league of celebrities who shared how God showed up for them during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The funnyman said that he praised God and trusted him for visas to Canada for all his family members.

He shared how God used the programme to answer his prayer as he and his family travelled to Canada after getting their visas.

