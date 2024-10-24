Dele Omowoli has shared how hallelujah challenge changed his life and that of his family a few months ago

In a video he shared, he posted how he used the Christian programme in February for a desire he had to relocate abroad

A few months after God answered his prayer, he shared his testimony with a video of him and his family in Canada

Skit maker, Olamide Oladimeji, better known as Dele Omowoli, has shared how God used Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah challenge to answer his prayer.

In a video on Instagram, the funny man, whose transformation pictures wowed fans, connected to the hallelujah challenge in February.

Dele Omowoli, family land in Canada. Photo credit@deleomwoli/@nathanielbassey

Source: Instagram

He was in his living room when he took out his international passport, that of his wife and his son and placed them on the television when the programme was going on.

He danced his heart out and thank God that he had answered his prayers.

Dele Omo Woli shares testimony

In the recording, he was seen after God had answered his prayer.

Dele Omowoli and his family had arrived in Canada with several boxes, which were pushed by himself and his wife. The comedian has some shows in Canada from October till December and had to move over there for a couple of months.

The funny man who marked his wedding anniversary stated in the caption of his post that faith was not the belief that God will do what someone wants. But it is the belief that God will do what was right.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Dele Omowoli's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post made by Dele. Here are some of the comments below:

@victoria.nweze.779:

"God exists and miracle is real, congratulations sir."

@dflamingbrothersband:

"God be praised forever."

@damilola_unleashed

"Oluwa lo seyi."

@ayo.j.cross:

"Welcome fully to Canada eje."

@miz_adewealth:

"Congratulations fam, Glory be to God almighty ."

@olamiwolede:

"Who Won’t Serve A God Like You Lord. Thank You Jesus For All You Do, We Are Grateful Lord."

@harmeystouch:

"Evidence choke."

@milo__olorin:

"O ma loud ni Canada."

@alhajakudirat_jewelries:

"Thank you Jesus."

Woli Agba rain money on Dele

Legit.ng had reported that Woli Agba, aka Ayo Ajewole, no doubt had genuine love for members of his comedy crew, and this was evident in how he went the extra mile to make them happy.

Dele Omowoli clocked a new age, and the comedian was on ground to make the celebration a memorable one for his colleague

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Woli Agba was seen spraying, N1000 notes on the birthday boy as he danced in excitement to Wasiu Ayinde’s song.

