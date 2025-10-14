



Ned Nwoko and one of his wives, Laila, have gone viral on social media after his recent post

The Nigerian politician, who has never shied away from openly showing off his wives, was seen supporting Laila’s business

Nwoko shared a picture with his wife from China, leaving online users with much to talk about

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian politician, is showing men on the internet how to cope with several wives. The billionaire senator went online to share a video of him escorting his wife to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China.

Ned, via his lengthy caption, spoke about how proud he is of Laila and how much she has grown her travel agency to the point of striking meaningful partnerships.

Ned Nwoko trends as he publicly lauds his wife Laila. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

The politician emphatically stated that he will provide his wife with all the support she needs.

Ned Nwoko wrote:

"Proud of how far my wife, Laila has brought MNS Travel & Tours Ltd. From a vision to an agency building real international partnerships. Today, I joined her on a visit to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Abuja, as she continues to advance the work of the agency. The future looks bright for MNS Travel & Tours, and as always, I’ll be here giving her all the support she requires."

See his post below:

How fans reacted to Ned's post

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@according_tocici said:

"Love on her just as you do Regina she is just as special if not more ❤️❤️."

@larry.banjos said:

"Best daddy to his children and best husband to his wives and a great supporter of the masses. God bless you sir🙌."

@nessablark said:

"All these jealous ladies are typing. She's respectful. She dresses respectful, can you all look at your pathetic self, Laila isn't a public figure and has never been. Regina is a public figure and that she will always be, without Regina no one knows Liala or the Ned Nwoke's family. Regina literally brought them to lime light through her influence and foe the record their husband loves them all equally so stop instigating hate and rift where there is none, stop projecting your negativity on others. Lastly no two people are them same and it's obvious that Ned Nwoko love their individuality. (If Ned post about Rgina, you all will say "Regina typed this" but if Ned post about Laila, it's Ned that post it and not Laila. You all should stop this rubbish and all the Nwoke's enjoy their family in peace."

Ned Nwoko trends as he publicly lauds his wife Laila. Credit: @princenednwoko.

Source: Instagram



@_sueldelioness said:

"Luv this for her👏congratulations ma’am… she seem so humble,calm and mature."

@philippa6161 said:

"Each have their roles. One is for local and the other one is for international."

@lamba_dadance said:

"This lady carries herself in a way she’s seen as a person to emulate. Very respectful wife who does not embarrass herself or you in public. Every respected man needs a Laila in their life. She carries herself@like a queen and carries you like a king."

@4tuneonyii said:

"Now because is laila turn, you all suddenly believe that is her husband that wrote it …. If it was @regina.daniels now , it will be she wrote it herself …. Nigeria we can do better 🙏🙏 let’s allow peace to reign ❤️."

@nwanyisu said:

"I love her. She wears respect like a garment , CEO."



Regina Daniels Celebrates Birthday in Style

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels marked her 10/10 birthday with gratitude and plans to bless 10 fans with N1m each.

In a post via her social media handles, the actress reflected on motherhood, marriage, and rediscovering joy after six quiet birthdays.

The movie star stated that God has shown her how special she is, carrying generations while building hers.

Source: Legit.ng