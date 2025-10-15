Saidi Balogun, a Nollywood actor, has expressed sadness as he spoke about his late daughter Zeenat's last film

He shared a trailer of the film and expressed his regret for posting the movie preview, as he continued to mourn her

Faithia Williams’ ex-husband revealed that the movie was Zeenat’s final screen appearance before she died, two weeks later

Veteran Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun has continued mourning the loss of his daughter, Zeenat Balogun, who passed away in 2024.

The movie star recently revealed that Zeenat died two weeks after completing her final movie project.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, the grieving father disclosed that Zeenat’s last movie, Maid for a Day, holds deep emotional weight for him.

“This hurts to post, but light can never be hidden under a shade. My daughter Zeenat Balogun's last movie before she moved on to glory, barely two weeks later — Maid for a Day,” he wrote.

In a previous report, Nollywood actors Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams warmed fans' hearts after a video of the two surfaced online.

The estranged couple was seen with another lady, and their conversation caught the attention of social media users.

In the clip, Saidi mentioned that he was going to get food for his ex-wife, who lost her father last year.

Reacting, a lady in their company remarked that Fathia didn't want food, but needed money for fuel.

Balogun responded, saying there was no amount of money he could give Fathia that she would appreciate.

Fathia then looked at her ex-husband and asked if she seemed like someone begging for money, while Saidi just looked on as she spoke.

Fans were thrilled to see the video and wondered if the two who shares the same birthday had reunited. Some referenced a song by Saheed Osupa about the estranged couple coming back together.

A few also questioned why Fathia is still known as Balogun despite changing her surname to Williams. They expressed hope that the two, who share the same birthday, were truly back together.



Netizens react to Saidi Balogun's post

khalidgram__ said:

"My talented queen👸."

temikosoko said:

"Zee baby❤️❤️❤️. The world will still hear your name as loud as you wanted it❤️❤️."

officialkunleadegbite said:

"omo not easy ooo💔💔 so sorry for the loss once again egbon 👏."

raymond_agaba1 said:

Continue to rest in peace, Omo Balogun 🕊️🕯️💔 No one is leaving this life alive 😔😢

iamcertified_eyinjueledumare said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace 👏👏👏."

kobomoje4 said:

"Still hurt rest In peace aburo."

modupeola376 said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

omogetosbal said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

femiaderogba_ said:

"Waoooo."

opeyemi_aiyeola1 said:

"So sorry for your loss and may Jehovah continue to comfort you and your sir🙏🏾."

nextie_bee said:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

faddie_bot said:

"May my darling sister’s soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️ 🙏🏽❤️."

olajumokeoshimokun said:

"It's well, may her beautiful soul continue to rest in peace."

Saidi Balogun, Fathia's son, Khalid play game

Legit.ng had reported that Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow slap each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take about the game bing played by the father and son.

