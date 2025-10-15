Afrobeats singer Spyro made a post thanking his fiancée for “saving him from Lekki girls

The singer’s remark has reopened debates about stereotypes linked to Lekki ladies

Several social media users accused him of disrespecting Lagos women while praising his lover

Nigerian singer Spyro is trending for the wrong reasons after his latest post appeared to take a jab at women from Lekki.

The singer had taken to social media to share a video of his fiancée, Janet, showering her with praises for standing by him.

Legit.ng recalled that the singer announced their engagement in a romantic video.

However, what was meant to be a romantic gesture quickly turned controversial.

In the now-viral video, Spyro referred to his fiancée as his “Jesus baddie”, thanking her for rescuing him from what he described as the temptation of Lekki women.

The singer wrote:

“Eiii GOD. My very own Jesus baddie @_callme_njure. Thank you again for saving me from Lekki girls o. Na me know wetin my eyes see.”

His comment immediately sparked criticism online, with many Nigerians accusing the singer of reinforcing negative stereotypes about women living in the upscale Lagos area.

Watch the video here:

Fans berate Spyro over comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@uchenna_enoch:

"Jesus and bad things does not connect in any way, BADDIE from the word BAD, So there is nothing like Jesus Baddie because Jesus cannot be connected to bad (baddie) or baddie to Jesus...."

@amjaybee:

"Jesus and baddie cannot be in the same sentence respectfully sir."

@__chefbrownson:

"Israel talk pass you, take am easy bro and enjoy your prize"



@vechu_damasus

"No one can keep you grounded and away from temptations. It's just a temporary feeling he has for the girl that is suppressing his appetite for others. Once the honeymoon feeling towards her wanes down, he'll still go on lusting over anyone. Feelings for other don't like lust. It is walking in the Spirit that makes you not to fulfill the desires of the flesh."



@moon.chiamaka:

"Whenever he talks about God and about Love it feels very fake. There’s something off about this Spyro… but his music is good tho."

@onyinye_bakee:

"E go still enter street after 2 to 3 years. Just wait the love still dey sparkle. She never born 1 or 2."

@sasu.mwen:

"Ewwwww🤢 Putting people down to uplift your partner is distasteful"

@regina_anthony_

"See ehn, his oversabi don dey too much. He’s clearly trying to set this beautiful woman up for a drag. Nobody asked him mr holier than thou."

Spyro speaks on fiancée's influence on him

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spyro opened up about the powerful influence his fiancée Janet Atom has had on his financial mindset.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Who’s Your Guy crooner shared how everything began to shift after she came into his life.

He wrote,

"Everything changed when I met her. I remember planning for a car and I wanted a Cybertruck so badly... and while I kept talking about where to park the car and the color, she said, 'We do not need a Cybertruck. Have you thought of the cost of maintenance? Why not invest the money in real estate?"

