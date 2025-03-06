Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing what his adoptive daughter had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge

In the video, the lady was ministering, and many were delighted by her inspiring words

Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration, showering praise on the gospel singer

Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has shared some proud moments with his fans during the grand finale of Hallelujah Challenge.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nathaniel Bassey had organised another edition of his praise and worship programme, which lasted for several days.

Nathaniel Bassey prays for his daughter minister Esther during the finale of the 2025 Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credi@natahaneilbow/@esuamusic

Sharing a video of one of his adoptive daughters, Esther, ministering during the grand finale of the Hallelujah Challenge, he revealed that he had been teaching and mentoring her in singing, music, worship, and the Godlife since she was a baby.

The music minister added that minister Esther used to take on Christmas presentation roles he organised for children at the City of David.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks about daughter

Nathaniel Bassey showers praise on daughter minister Esther as she performs in style during the finale of the 2025 Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit@esaumusic

According to Nathaniel Bassey, who claimed that he does not have a plan to marry another wife, Esther was not a voice of the Gen Zs.

He prayed that God would use her mightily to begin a holy revolution among the genzs in worship.

Stating how proud he was, the gospel singer said that he was a proud father moment after he had watched Esther minister powerfully at the program.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Nathaniel Bassey's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Esther's ministration. Here are comments about it below:

@ProminentJoseph stated:

"The proud dad moment was very visible. Grateful for her life and you in her life."

@blockxs said:

"A proud father moment indeed. Appreciative of her existence and your role."

@Emperorpapillo reacted:

"God bless your good heart graciously sir . Thanks for setting the standard and impacting consistently."

@bimbolaroyale wrote:

"The true definition of mentoring is impact. You should be proud, Pst Nathaniel."

@FuseiniShaakhir reacted:

"I was on fire just hearing her prophesy. I bet she is that little girl in that song of yours. I forgot the title of that song."

@___bolanle said:

"Pastor Nath if you don’t mind, can you share “tips” on how you raised her for parents trying to raise Kids in the way of the Lord."

@AaronMensa59238 wrote:

"Pastor Nath, that is so great but I also ahve a testimony too. I have been searching for or looking for admission since but as I joined this challenge, the day that was the final day of the challenge,I checked and have been given the admission, my first choice program has been given."

Dele Omowoli shares testimony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Dele Omowoli had joined the league of celebrities, sharing how God showed up for them during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The funnyman said that he praised God and trusted him for visas to Canada for all his family members.

He shared how God used the program to answer his prayer as he and his family travel to Canada after getting their visas.

