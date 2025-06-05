Peter Okoye has continued to express his frustration over the fraud case affecting his family, detailing the role each member played

In a series of posts, he revealed that many initially suspected his wife was involved, but later discovered that Jude’s wife was being used

Fans remain divided on the issue, but an increasing number of people are supporting Peter against his brothers in the case

Peter Okoye of the defunct music duo, Psquare, has continued to speak out about the fraud case involving him and his siblings.

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), the singer explained that many initially thought his wife, Lola, was the problem.

Peter Okoye rants about his family over fraud case. Photo credit@peterpsquares/@Judenegees

Source: Instagram

However, it was later revealed that his elder brother, Jude, was allegedly using his wife to perpetrate fraud. Peter stated that Jude's wife allegedly owns 80% of the company, where the Psquare group's funds were being diverted.

Peter further pointed out that people should consider how they would have attacked his wife if she had been the one at fault.

Fans of Peter Okoye drags Jude over fraud case. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye also shared an old tweet from 2020 about Cynthia Morgan, who was previously signed to their record label.

In the tweet, he invited Cynthia to join his own record label, explaining that he left his brother's label to seek freedom. He also mentioned how he had been made to appear as the “bad egg” among his brothers and encouraged Cynthia never to give up.

Peter made sure to include the hashtags #FamilyNeverStealsFromFamily and #IDisownYou in his posts.

Recall that Peter had testified against his brother in court while the hearing of the N1.38bn was ongoing.

See the post here:

Reactions about Peter's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the tweets. Here are some comments below:

@samsark_ commented:

"I no dey support betrayal if na true Paul and Jude na real Judas Iscariot."

@daviid_stephen shared:

"Fly away Peter, Fly away Paul. make una no comeback abeg, the family matter too much."

@au.ra4bst said:

"Continue speaking Peter, it doesn't matter if anyone cares or not, keep speaking so you can be relieved too. My husband is going through a lot right now due to family ruthlessness but has nobody to speak to except me because he's the eldest. Don't mind h@ters, open up and get relieved jooor!."

@callmeElomi reacted:

"Why e be like say na evil people dey prosper pass for the life? Dem go kill everybody come dey enjoy their loot. I don't know Peter personally, but I see some good level of humaneness in his acts."

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away.

He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng