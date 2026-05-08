Seyi Vibez has fired a direct message at his senior colleague, Adekunle Gold, in social media posts that have gone viral

While the singer didn't give a reason for blasting Adekunle Gold, his outburst has been linked to the latter's newly released Fuji Xtra deluxe project

Seyi Vibez's comment about Adekunle Gold has also sparked a new wave of tension as music lovers shared diverse views

A new feud has stirred up on social media between Street Pop star Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, aka Seyi Vibez, and his senior colleague Adekunle Kosoko, popularly known as Adekunle Gold.

In an outburst via his official X handle on Friday, May 8, 2026, Seyi Vibez launched a direct attack on Adekunle Gold, following what music lovers believe was a subtle jab in Adekunle Gold’s latest deluxe release.

Singer Seyi Vibez blasts Adekunle Gold in fresh social media drama. Credit: seyivibez/adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The controversy stemmed from Adekunle Gold's track Life of the Faaji, where a line has now become the centre of online debate.

On the song, Adekunle Gold sings, “They love my fuji, this no be Fuji Moto (Fuji Moto)”.

Some netizens claimed it was a subtle shade at Seyi Vibez’s Fuji Moto branding.

The situation escalated when Seyi Vibez blasted Adekunle Gold in two separate tweets on X that have gone viral.

Uproar as Seyi Vibez drags Adekunle Gold sparked tension online. Credit: seyivibez

Source: UGC

In his first post, he wrote,“You are wack. Adekunle Gold you’re wack. And your swag is wack. Old fool!”

He followed it up with another message, intensifying the insult, "Adekunle panda Egbon ofo! Egbon ya.”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold addressed swirling rumours about his family life. He clarified recent reports that claimed he and his wife, fellow music star Simi, had welcomed twins.

He also shared insights about their daughter Adejare, popularly called Deja, and her budding interest in music.

Reactions as Seyi Vibez blasts Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from music fans and lovers as it caught many unaware. Read the comments below:

PoojaMedia commented:

"Talk to me in DM. Wetin happen?"

Letter_to_Jack said:

"What's happening? You turned a simple matter into a fight."

Tony_Aladetuyi commented:

"If you don’t make an apology video before 8pm, I promise you we’re all going to cancel you.

abazwhyllzz commented:

"I give you just 10 minutes to delete this and make an apology video else me and my boys will cancel you and your music, learn to respect your elders in the industry. AG baby has been in the game for long and has dropped back to back to back bangers something you can only dream."

cal_mhe_iva commented:

"all these small artiste sef, Adekunle Gold na your mate?"

Adekunle Gold surprises Simi with luxury gifts

Legit.ng previously reported that Adekunle Gold marked his wife Simi's 38th birthday with a lavish surprise that left fans talking.

The singer presented Simi with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz and a diamond ring worth millions, with their daughter Deja watching from the back seat.

Simi posted a video on Instagram showing the emotional moment she received the gifts, and the clip drew attention online as fans admired the couple's romantic display.

Source: Legit.ng