A woman who claims to be Reekado Banks' brother's ex-lover has posted a video about the talent manager

In the clip, she stated that she would always drag Temi, Reekado Banks' brother, whenever he is dragged online because of what he did to her

She mentioned that she was still young and living abroad when they met online, and he took advantage of her to exploit her

A social media user has claimed to be the ex-lover of Temi Solomon, Reekado Banks' brother, sharing details of what he allegedly did to her during their relationship years ago.

According to the lady, she was a fan of Mavin Records artist, and her dancing video was posted in the group's page where Temi reached out to her, leading to them starting a relationship.

Reekado Banks' brother's ex-lover makes vow about him.

Source: Instagram

The lady stated that she was 18 years old at the time and was based abroad before relocating to Nigeria.

She further explained that Temi would often complain about being broke and would ask her for money. She would also order items from abroad and send them to him.

The lady revealed that when she came to Nigeria, Temi never took her to his house, and whenever they met, it was always at a hotel where she would foot the bill, including her transportation costs.

Lady shares picture taken with Temi

To support her claims, the lady shared pictures taken with Temi Solomon, both looking younger in the photos. She also accused Temi of being a womanizer, claiming he was dating seven other women from the Mavin fan page while with her.

Reekado Banks' brother's ex-lover sends message to him online.

Source: Instagram

The lady said she found out about his other relationships on his birthday.

Additionally, she alleged that Temi would take her phone and regularly ask her for money while they were together, treating her as a client from whom he could always collect funds.

Her allegations come just a few days after the ex-wife of Reekado Banks’ brother, who is involved in real estate, accused him of domestic violence.

The brother later denied the accusation, posting several clarifications online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to lady's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the lady about Temi Solomon. Here are comments below:

@_o.yinnn_ commented:

"Make them collect everybody phone abeg."

@julie_soft_ shared:

"June just chose drama, anyways I’m here for it ."

@eniola___sarah reacted:

"This June go too sweet, and I’m here for it. Different things just dey sup. Bottles det fly, secrets dey leak, relationship too dey cast."

@health_talks_with_marrve_ said:

"He likes them big."

Reekado Banks speaks about Don Jazzy

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Reekado Banks had opened up about his relationship with his former record label boss, Don Jazzy.

According to him, many thought he left the music entrepreneur on a bitter note as a result of disagreement, however, he stated that Don Jazzy gave him his blessings at the end of his contract.

He also said that Don Jazzy took him from nothing to what he is today.

