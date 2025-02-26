Jude Okoye and his company have been arraigned by the EFCC over an alleged fraud of N1.38billion, $1m, £34,537.59

Pictures of him being followed in court by an official of the EFCC circulated online as fans reacted to it

After the hearing, he was sent to the correctional centre by the judge while another date was chosen for the next hearing

Jude Okoye, the former manager of the defunct music group Psquare and elder brother of Paul and Peter Okoye has been arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud.

Legit.ng had reported that Jude Okoye and his brothers had been having a long-running battle over the management of the defunct music group and money.

Jude Okoye sent to prison over alleged fraud. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

In a post by Channel Television, it was disclosed that Okoye was charged to court for allegedly laundering ₦1.38billion, $1 million and £34,537.59.

The talent manger was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, before Justice Alexander Owoeye of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on a seven-count charge.

Charges against Jude Okoye

In the post, it was asserted that in 2022, Okoye and his company acquired a landed property at No 5, Tony Eromosele Street Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth ₦850,000,000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty million naira).

It was claimed that the money was part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

According to the report, Jude Okoye committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Jude Okoye to spend days in prison. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

It was also stated in the report that in 2022, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd indirectly used bureau de change to convert the sum of $1,019,762.87 (One million nineteen thousand, seven hundred and six-two dollars eighty-seven cents), domiciled in Access Bank Plc.

It was claimed that the account was operated by Northside Music Ltd. The report also stated that the money was remitted into various bank accounts with the intention of concealing them.

Channels Television also reported that Jude Okoye, who marked his daughter's birthday months ago, had committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(a) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Jude Okoye sent to prison

Jude Okoye pleaded not guilty to all charges and his counsel, Inibehe Effiong asked that he should be remanded at the EFCC custody pending the next hearing.

However, the prosecution counsel, Larry Peter Aso asked that he should be remanded at the correctional centre. The judge, Justice Owoeye adjourned the matter till February 28 for bail hearing and April 14 for trial. He also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi correctional facility.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post below:

@percyboss01 stated:

"Cynthia Morgan sitting in one place laughing."

@exaltedbaby commented:

"So sad to see blood fighting,this is why I tell people give your life genuinely to Christ and be happy."

@cecilia__remi said:

"Everybody just dey go through one or two."

@mrtrophyy_ stated:

"These people at it again… they should just solve the problem once & for all tho."

@genius_vincent shared:

"Shameless brother. Ode ni e."

Peter Obi visits Jude, Paul over dispute

Legit.ng had reported that a video of former Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visiting the home of Paul Psquare and Jude Okoye amid their family brawl had gone viral.

The PSquare brothers had been at loggerheads over the last few months, with one of them spending weeks in the custody of the EFCC.

Amid the recent family dispute between the brothers, Nigerian billionaire Peter Obi has been sighted visiting the brothers in a bid to resolve the issues between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng