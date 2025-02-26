Paul Okoye has reacted to the arraignment of his brother, Jude, by the EFCC over money laundering

Jude had been arraigned and remanded at the correctional centre till the court hears his case in a few days

Most fans in the comment section disagreed with him as they blasted him about his reaction to the ongoing issue

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye has reacted after his elder brother, and former manager of Psquare, Jude Okoye, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Legit.ng had reported that Jude Okoye was remanded at the correctional centre till February 28 over allegation of fraud.

In a post on his Instagram story, Paul Okoye, who bought a car months ago, shared his thought about what happened to his elder brother.

Paul Okoye stated that what happened to Jude was exactly what someone wanted to happen. However, he didn't state the name of the person he was referring to.

Paul Okoye encourages brother

Also in the post, Paul Okoye encouraged his brother to stay strong. He added that what was happening would soon pass.

Recall that the singing twins had been at logger heads over their career. Paul later shared the reason for ending Psquare which many of his fans were not happy about.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Paul Okoye's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the singer about his brother. Here are some of the comments below:

@daddyathisbest stated:

"Another angle to make Peter look bad . Oga, go and sit down it called investigation. Just admit it, you both wrong Peter."

@_____akala1 said:

"This life no balance, God I curse the day I will take my brother to court."

@agcfarmproduce wrote:

"People can be very funny. They poke you again and again , yet you keep hoping they'll come around and understand how much hurt they're causing you, but NO, they won't. "

@angelctp said:

"Your brother is the problem you have with your twin brother, but you choose money over your brother. Am a twin, and when she's sick, I will get sick. We share everything together. Her money is mine, and mine is hers. I can't see her in pain. Peter is a chosen one while judas iscariot is a betrayal."

@opu_piz stated:

"Make who komit crime no face law?"

@dcoolprince_ reacted:

"Is not what he wants. You guys bullied him behind closed doors all because of his own choices that wasn’t in alignment with you guys. He grew a tough skin because of your constant bullying and lost respect and regards for you and Jude, he is the monster you both created."

@bigphido commented:

"He steal or not. That should be your concern too."

@princess_eposi001 shared:

"How can you literally hate ur own self like this? You guys are 1 body thou different souls."

@richieray_19 shared:

"I have never seen twins brothers who are more into material possession and greed than helping their ibo brothers."

