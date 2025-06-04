Yul Edochie’s older brother, Linc, has finally come forward on social media to respond to online trolls after his wife brought the heat online

Recall that some online users had dragged the Edochie family, especially their father, Peter, for watching his sons get married twice

In a new video, Linc addressed the matter, while backing his new wife, Yinka, and telling trolls to mind their business

Yul Edochie’s older brother, Linc, has finally come forward on social media to address the ongoing drama surrounding his family name and his new wife.

Recall that in May 2025, Linc had proceeded to have a private wedding with his new wife, Yinka, who is Yoruba.

Linc Edochie openly addresses online trolls, warns them to back off. Credit: @lincedochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Following his wedding, social media users dragged their family, including their father, for watching his sons marry twice. This situation spiralled into messy online drama, causing May's fans to also descend on the new wife.

Linc's new wife reacted and blew back, even trashing May herself. Tired of the whole drama, Linc Edochie broke his silence by addressing the public.

He warned trolls and blogs to leave his family alone, as they have done nothing wrong. The filmmaker also told them to leave his wife out of the situation and cease calling her names.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Linc supports his new wife

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@giv50689 said:

"May, see your life in the Edochies family, you're on your own the earlier you realise and detach yourself the better for you and your family. ...very soon the whole family will fight and drag you for things you know nothing about....just look at how a new married Edochie can easily come and drag you and the so called Linc we thought had your back can't even caution her and have limits...tufyaaa"

@princessilee said:

"Been looking for where May Fans dragged ur wife that made her come out ranting and tagging QM and I found non , rather they congratulated and fought other ppl dropping n@sty comments all over facebook."

@realtruthlover said:

"What problem does your wife have with May..? It seems more personal."

@realsplashjoy said:

"Your wife has pushed you to do what u were not known for… clap for your self."

@marymusakanya said:

"I have lost all the respect I have for you but please tell ur wife to stop saying rubbish about Queen May. I thought you're a good man...ur new wifey has reduced you like yul."

Yul Edochie bro Linc breaks silence over his family matter. Credit: @lincedochie

Source: Instagram

@_mizkay_ said:

"For your wife to tag May and insult her she should get ready!"

@harriet_of_the_most_high said:

"I use to call your wife Nwuye Odogwu and hail her when i thought she was a good person, but not anymore, why is she attacking May? What did May do to her?"

@amina_couture__design said:

"Let’s us unfollow him we thank god that he came out with his real face."

@precious_fingz said:

"This video is unnecessary. Trolls could come from anywhere , but for your wife to call out May and her fans directly, it made it seem as though she had something against her."

@nwurim said:

"Your wife started this fight , imagine her tagging queen may saying she pay bloggers, can she bring any evidence?"

@nisoify said:

"Wow! Your wife is displaying what you've been gossiping May with, so you've been pretending all this while? Wickeeed man."

Linc Edochie snubs younger brother Yul

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Linc snubbed his younger brother to celebrate his estranged wife, May Edochie, after her performance at an event in Owerri.

Linc refused to respond to Yul's outburst but took to May's comment section to gush about her pictures.

The drama between the brothers came after Yul dragged Linc over his interview with Kanayo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng