Nigerian music star Peter Okoye has blown hot over his royalty rift with his brothers, Jude and Paul

Peter, who is one half of the now-defunct P-Square, stated that he was wrongly accused of misleading the EFCC’s investigation

In a new statement released online, he promised to always take a certain action while maintaining his stance

Peter Okoye, a Nigerian music star, has posted a new statement online after the recent allegations involving the EFCC.

According to reports, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Clement Onwuenwunor, on June 4, faulted claims by music star Peter Okoye of P-Square in his statement to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Singer Peter Okoye promises to continue speaking his truth.

Peter was accused of misleading the investigation and providing false information about his education and company finances. The singer was said to have dropped out in 100L, as opposed to an earlier statement of being a University of Abuja graduate, among many others.

Reacting to the claims, Peter noted that he will continue to speak his truth, especially after seeing what became of Mohbad after his death.

Peter wrote:

"Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything for me to look like a liar. I am not MayD or Cynthia Morgan; I am PETER OKOYE, the one and only THE ROCK/OKWUTE of the Okoyes. The truth shall surely prevail#UnaThiefAbiUnaNoThief#FamilyDoesNotStealFromFamily."

"After watching everything about Mohbad's death and how the whole thing played out to date, I decided to myself that I would never play the bigger person nor act as the mature one. And that's exactly what led to this whole madness. Simply because I was trying to be the bigger person and act maturely! Omo! Never again. So love me or hate me, I will continue speaking my truth!"

Peeps react as Peter Okoye speaks up

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@____iamkareemberry said:

"So, was Cynthia Morgan right all along?"

@edithokoye0096 said:

"The business was equally run by Jude, Peter and Paul. Equal shareholding. For the fact that Peter and Paul are superstars to you does not mean that Jude does not do his work behind the scene. Peter just flipped MayD and Cynthia Morgan's stories to whip sentiments from the public. If those two were treated bad, it simply means that Peter himself is an accomplice."

@herexcellencyfashion said:

"Peter the Lord is ur strength,keep speaking your truth brother."

@adewoleamb said:

"How Paul kept silent on this matter for needs to be studied.. some years don waka for the matter but na Peter talk pass. Rest brother, keep making your money and leave us to enjoy our peace too."

Peter Okoye speaks on Mohbad's death as he reacts to his case with his brother Jude Okoye.

@swisswears_ said:

"But you were enjoying with them’ you did not say anything all this years that Cynthia has been crying na now you wan use Cynthia and may D get pity😏😏😏."

@melanin_ruth_ said:

"I keep wondering if these people do not have family members that can call them together🙂."

@waledarep said:

"Now he wants to stylishly bring MayD and Cynthia Morgan whom he never fought for all through their struggles to his side because if his personal issues with Jude."

@myz_joe1112 said:

"Peter playing the pity cards again only fuuls will believe u na now u wan talk Abt may d and Cynthia Morgan na now ur day break abeg go warm eba dance."

Peter Okoye testifies against Jude

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye testified against his elder brother, Jude Okoye, in the alleged N1.38 billion fraud trailing him.

The talent manager had been arrested and detained by the EFCC over some fraudulent allegations against him.

As expected, fans in the comment section of the post shared their hot takes about Peter's move.

