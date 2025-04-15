Peter Okoye has testified against his elder brother, Jude Okoye, in the alleged N1.38 billion fraud trailing him

The talent manager had been arrested and detained by the EFCC over some fraudulent allegations against him

As expected, fans in the comment section of the post shared their hot takes about Peter's move

Psquare's former manager, Jude Okoye, was arraigned at an Ikoyi court on Monday, April 14, 2025 and one of the witnesses the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) presented to testify against him was his brother, Peter Okoye.

Legit.ng had reported that Jude Okoye was arrested by the anti graft agency over an alleged fraud of N1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59.

Peter Okoye share how Jude allegedly defrauded Psquare in court during N1.38 billion alleged fraud case. Photo credit@peterpsquare/@judeengees

Source: Instagram

In a post made by the EFCC, it was stated that Jude incorporated another company, Northside Music Limited apart from Northside Entertainment, which was set up by Psquare to manage the affairs of the group.

Peter noted that in Northside Entertainment, his elder brother was the sole signatory to all the bank accounts (Zenith, Access, FCMB) of the group.

However, after the group started having problem, their lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo advised that Psquare should have a sharing formula for their income.

The singer alleged in court that while he was building his house in Ikoyi, funds suddenly stopped coming, and he began to ask questions. It was in the process that he got to know that the other company which was similar to theirs was owned by Jude Okoye's wife, who had 80% share while their brother had the remaining 20%,

Peter Okoye makes demand

Also while in court, Peter claimed that after approaching his twin brother and his elder brother on the reason his project was stopped, he was told that he was no longer part of Psquare.

Peter Okoye speaks about company Jude Okoye set up secretly during hearing of alleged N1.38billion fraud case. Photo credit@judenegees

Source: Instagram

Peter also affirmed that at that point, he contacted his lawyer, who took up the case. Not stopping, Peter added that at some point, some people wanted to buy their record, and he demanded for backend, but he was allegedly being pushed around.

The music star also alleged that his elder brother had given their bank an order not to show him the account statement of Psquare. By the time he got the backend, it had been tampered with and figures were replaced.

Peter also explained that it was his lawyer that took the case to court, as Jude also instructed their bank that he could only get the account statement of Psquare through the court.

Recall that Jude was later granted bail of N50million after over his case with the EFCC.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Peter Okoye's utterance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the EFCC. Here are comments below:

@macjay147 shared:

"My own is let no one cheat another, whether blood or no blood...But one thing im thinking is, should this issues been handled in a more matured ways than taking your blood to court? well i don't know the facts, but should it have been handled without court getting involved?"

@toscherry wrote:

"Since he is big. He should let it slide than to take his blood to court. This will bring about generational problems in the family especially among their children too."

@_barbieluxury said:

"He should just give Peter his share of the. Money."

@citiapartmentt stated:

"This family is really damaged..their parents will be turning in their graves. God have mercy."

@jzphyn commented:

"Why are u cheating ur blood."

@vallentinoh reacted:

"You no dey sing, you no dey dance, you dey collect their money."

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court. He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away.

He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng