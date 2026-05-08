A video of Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, granting an interview about her late husband has continued to trend online

A few months ago, VDM accused Iyabo Ojo of knowing about a secret DNA test allegedly conducted by Wunmi, as he questioned the result

Many have read meaning into her body language, the kind of answers she gave to the interviewer, and how the interviewer questioned her

More videos from the interview granted by Wunmi, Mohbad’s widow, have continued to trend online.

The mother of one spoke to Channel News about the controversial DNA test she and her father-in-law have been at loggerheads over.

Reactions trail moment Wunmi stuttered when asked about secret DNA test. Photo credit@iammohabd

Source: Instagram

In one of the recordings, she also spoke about the late singer’s royalties and how a court case was instituted by her father-in-law.

In the video making the rounds online, Wunmi was asked if she had done a secret DNA test, as alleged by Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

Verydarkman had alleged that Iyabo Ojo and Wunmi carried out a DNA test and kept the result away from the family and the singer’s fans.

Wunmi reacts to question about DNA test

Reacting to the question, Wunmi stuttered and asked the interviewer if he had seen the evidence.

The interviewer replied that she was the evidence and asked again if she had carried out a secret DNA test.

Fans drag Wunmi over interview about secret DNA test. Photo credit@tvcnews

Source: Instagram

Responding, Wunmi said she was stunned after seeing the allegation online. She added that she did not have the opportunity to visit her husband in the morgue after his demise.

According to her, some of the singer’s fans on TikTok have pictures of his body, but she did not have access to him in the morgue.

Reactions to Wunmi’s utterance

Fans of the singer were disappointed because Wunmi did not give a direct yes or no answer to the question she was asked.

Many read meaning into her body language and speculated that she had done the test but could not share the result publicly.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Wunmi's interview

Here are comments below:

@ oluwafunmilola_17 commented:

"If the DNA is done and Liam happens to be Moh’s son, will Mr Jossy beg Wunmi for all the disgrace, humiliation, and embarrassment on social media?….its well with this family."

@iceworld00001 stated:

"Werey you're just saying your husband who binds you guys together....are you legally married, is there any legal documents to affirm you're legally married........how will your husband die in your possession and you don't know what kills him ....you think say we go dey sentimental Abi like your Mumu followers."

@acha_lugo1 wrote:

"Stop interviewing this girl, please let them go bury the poor boy so he can rest."

@oluwaseyi29 wrote:

"Hmmmmm, may we not marry into the wrong family?"

@courageous452 reacted:

"If to say Mohbad na brother, I swear to God you for don learn new thing. See as she dey do like watin una wan do."

@official_olumilade shared:

"Can u see that she's not straightforward. Which fan is stopping her from going to check her husband's body?"

@ itspopolee wrote:

"Can you see how that question was difficult to answer, even if she saw it online. Do you want to tell me she wouldn’t have gone to do a secret one with all this back and forth? She must have attempted it, but if the results were positive, she would have shared it."

@whitysal shared:

"Wunmi Wunmi u go explain taya, Mohbad told you will never have peace of mind if you kpai him."

Wunmi blasts those asking for DNA.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wunmi aired her grievances after her tape was leaked.

In the recording, she said Mohbad was the person who took her chastity. Slamming those asking for DNA, she said no one has the right to ask her for such.

Source: Legit.ng