15 most sold albums of all time: A look at global chart-topping history
The most sold album of all time did not just top the charts, but it changed music forever. Over the years, a handful of legendary albums have sold millions worldwide, leaving a lasting mark on fans everywhere. From Thriller to Back in Black to The Dark Side of the Moon, these classics continue to inspire and entertain, decades later.
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from credible sources, including the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), music sales reports, and major charting organisations like Billboard, to create this list of the top-selling albums of all time.
1. Thriller by Michael Jackson
- Release date: 30 November 1982
- Genres: Pop music, Rhythm and blues, Funk, Synth-pop, Post-disco
- Length: 42:16
- Copies sold: 70 M+
Thriller is the sixth studio album by the American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson. Released on 29 November 1982 by Epic Records, the album is estimated to have sold over 70 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling album of all time.
Thriller is also the best-selling non-compilation album in the United States. It is certified 34x Platinum by RIAA. Some popular tracks from this album include The Girl Is Mine, Billie Jean, Beat It, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin, Human Nature, and Thriller.
2. Back in Black by AC/DC
- Release date: 25 July 1980
- Genres: Hard rock, heavy metal
- Length: 42:11
- Copies sold: 50 M+
Back in Black is the seventh studio album by Australian rock band AC/DC. It was released on 25 July 1980, by Albert Productions and Atlantic Records, and has since sold more than 50 million copies worldwide, making it the second best-selling album of all time.
Back in Black is also the best-selling album that never reached the top spot on the American charts. In August 2024, the album was certified 27× Platinum by the RIAA. It features hard rock anthems such as Hells Bells, You Shook Me All Night Long, and the title track, Back in Black.
3. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd
- Release date: 1 March 1973
- Genres: Progressive rock, space rock, psychedelic rock
- Length:42:50
- Copies sold: 45 M+
The Dark Side of the Moon is the eighth studio album by the English rock band Pink Floyd. Released in 1973, it features songs like Time, Money, and Us and Them.
The Dark Side of the Moon has sold over 45 million copies worldwide. It is one of the mt sold albums of all time worldwide and the band's most commercially successful release. The album also holds the record for the most weeks spent on the Billboard 200 chart.
4. The Bodyguard Soundtrack by Whitney Houston and Various Artists
- Release date: 17 November 1992
- Genres: Pop, urban pop, R&B
- Length: 57:44
- Copies sold: 45 M+
The Bodyguard Soundtrack is one of the bestselling studio albums of all time, having sold 45 million copies. It is the first album of Whitney Houston, one of the best black singers, and was released on 17 November 1992 by Arista Records. The album was part of the movie The Bodyguard, where Whitney also starred.
The Bodyguard soundtrack has sold over 45 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling soundtrack of all time and the best-selling album by a female artist. It features hit songs by Whitney Houston, including the hit I Will Always Love You.
5. Bad by Michael Jackson
- Release date: 31 August 1987
- Genres: Pop, dance, R&B
- Length: 48:40 (CD version)
- Copies sold: 45 M+
Bad is among the best-selling albums of all time, having sold over 35 million copies worldwide and is certified 11× platinum in the United States. It is Michael Jackson's seventh studio album, released in 1987 by Epic Records.
Produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson, the album features a mix of pop, dance, R&B, funk, and rock elements. It includes hits like I Just Can't Stop Loving You, Bad, The Way You Make Me Feel, Man in the Mirror, Dirty Diana, and Smooth Criminal.
6. Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) by Eagles
- Release date: 17 February 1976
- Genres: Rock
- Length:43:08
- Copies sold: 44 M+
Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975) is the first compilation album by the American rock band the Eagles. It contains a selection of songs from the band's first four albums, which were released from 1972 to 1975. The album has sold over 38 million copies, making it the best-selling album in the United States.
Released by Asylum Records in 1976, it includes the Eagles’ biggest songs from their early years, like Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, and One of These Nights. In 2018, Their Greatest Hits surpassed Michael Jackson's Thriller to become the best-selling album of all time.
7. Hotel California by Eagles
- Release date: 8 December 1976
- Genres: Rock
- Length: 43:28
- Copies sold: 42 M+
Hotel California is the fifth studio album by the American rock band Eagles. Upon its release, it received critical and commercial success, topping the US Billboard 200 chart. Recorded by the band and produced by Bill Szymczyk, Hotel California has sold over 42 million copies worldwide.
It is one of the most iconic and best-selling albums of all time. In the US, it is certified 26x Platinum. The album has famous songs like Hotel California and New Kid in Town.
8. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac
- Release date: 4 February 1977
- Genres: Pop rock, soft rock
- Length: 39:03
- Copies sold: 40 M+
Rumours by the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac has sold over 40 million copies worldwide. Released on 4 February 1977, by Warner Bros. Records, it became the band's first number-one album on the UK Albums Chart and also topped the US Billboard 200.
The album has numerous hit singles, including Go Your Own Way, Dreams, Don't Stop, and You Make Loving Fun.
9. Come On Over by Shania Twain
- Release date: 4 November 1997
- Genres: Country, pop-rock
- Length:60:08
- Copies sold: 40 M+
Come On Over is the third studio album by Shania Twain, one of the classic 90s country singers. Come on Over was the best-selling album of the 1990s and has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide to date. It remains the biggest-selling studio album by a female artist of all time.
The album, which remains her most successful project to date, has been certified double diamond for sales of more than 20 million copies in the United States alone. It came out in 1997 and has big hits, such as You're Still the One, Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and From This Moment On.
10. Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf
- Release date: 21 October 1977
- Genres: Wagnerian rock
- Length: 46:25
- Copies sold: 40 M+
Bat Out of Hell is the debut studio album by American rock singer Meat Loaf and composer Jim Steinman. Produced by Todd Rundgren, this iconic album has reportedly sold 43 million copies and has been certified 14x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Released in 1977, it features epic songs, including Paradise by the Dashboard Light and the title track Bat Out of Hell.
11. Saturday Night Fever by Bee Gees and various artists
- Release date: 15 November 1977
- Genres: Disco
- Length: 76:00
- Copies sold: 40 M+
Saturday Night Fever is a famous soundtrack album released in 1977. It features the Bee Gees and various artists. The album sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. It was certified 16x Platinum in the United States.
Saturday Night Fever includes hits such as Stayin' Alive and Night Fever, How Deep Is Your Love, and If I Can't Have You.
12. Led Zeppelin IV by Led Zeppelin
- Release date: 8 November 1971
- Genres: Hard rock, heavy metal
- Length: 42:37
- Copies sold: 37 M+
Led Zeppelin's Led Zeppelin IV (1971) is a ground-breaking rock album that blends hard rock, blues, and folk elements. Released in 1971, Led Zeppelin IV has sold over 37 million copies across the globe.
It was produced by Jimmy Page, the band's guitarist, and features iconic tracks like Stairway to Heaven, Black Dog, and Rock and Roll.
13. Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette
- Release date: 13 June 1995
- Genres: Alternative rock, post-grunge
- Length: 57:23
- Copies sold: 33 M+
Jagged Little Pill is Alanis Morissette's third studio album, released on 13 June 1995. Produced by Glen Ballard, the album features raw, emotional lyrics and themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and empowerment.
The album includes iconic tracks such as You Oughta Know, Ironic, Hand in My Pocket, and Head Over Feet. It won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and has sold over 33 million copies worldwide.
14. Dirty Dancing by Various artists
- Release date: 4 August 1987
- Genres: Pop rock, R&B, soft rock
- Length: 39:25
- Copies sold: 33 M+
The Dirty Dancing soundtrack was released in 1987 and features various artists, including Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes, Eric Carmen and Patrick Swayze. Some of the album's standout songs include (I've Had) The Time of My Life, Hungry Eyes, and She's Like the Wind.
The album was a massive success, selling over 32 million copies worldwide and becoming one of the best-selling soundtracks of all time. It even inspired a follow-up album, More Dirty Dancing, in 1988.
15. Falling into You by Celine Dion
- Release date: 11 March 1996
- Genres: Pop
- Length: 67:00
- Copies sold: 32 M+
Celine Dion's Falling into You by Celine Dion was released on 11 March 1996. It features a mix of pop, ballads, and soft rock, with various hit tracks like Because You Loved Me, It's All Coming Back to Me Now, and All by Myself.
The album won two Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Album, and has sold over 32 million copies worldwide.
What is the #1 selling album of all time?
The best-selling album of all time is Thriller by Michael Jackson, with over 70 million copies sold worldwide.
What is the 2nd most sold album of all time?
Back in Black by AC/DC is the second most sold album of all time, with over 50 million copies sold worldwide.
The best-selling album of all time is Thriller by Michael Jackson, with estimated worldwide sales of 70 million copies. Other top contenders include Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 by the Eagles and Back in Black by AC/DC.
