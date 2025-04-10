Lola Omotayo, wife of singer Peter Okoye has marked her husband's twin brother's son's birthday in a post

The two singers have not been in good terms and even the wife of their elder brother had unfollowed Lola

However, she put the differences behind to celebrate Andre, who just clocked 12 years as she showered prayers on him

Peter Okoye's wife, Lola Omotayo, has put the differences between her husband and his twin brother, aside to celebrate Paul Okoye's son, Andre.

Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had pointed an accusing finger at his twin brother, Peter, after their elder brother, Jude, was arrested for allegedly laundering money. He unfollowed him over their family saga.

In a post on her Instagram story, Lola Omotayo celebrated the boy, who will soon turn to a teenager.

In the post, the mother of two shared how much she loved her husband's brother, son ,Andre on his 12th birthday.

Lola prays for Andre

In the post, Lola showered prayers on Andre by stating that he should move from glory to glory.

She also prayed for more strength for the young boy as he navigates life to becoming a teenager.

Omolola Omotayo shared several pictures she took with the celebrant and his younger sister.

Pictures the celebrant also took with Lola's mother and her daughter were shared in the post.

A picture taken by the celebrant and his sibling with the mother was also shared by Lola Omotayo.

She also declared how much she and her children missed Andre and the extent to which they love him.

Feud in the Okoye's family

Recall that the long-running battle between Peter Okoye and his brother, Jude and Paul, started a few years ago after they announced that they were ending their musical group Psquare.

Peter alleged that funds were misappropriated, and it led to disagreement among them, Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, stepped into the feud and tried to reconcile the warring parties.

A few other celebrities also tried to wade into the controversy and settle the dispute.

They succeeded in settling the fight and the twins came together to performed at some shows. However, the battle was revisited again. Jude's wife, unfollowed Lola Omotayo at some point because her husband was allegedly battling some court cases.

He was arrested by the EFCC and some money laundering allegations were made against him, but Paul stood by him.

Jude was remanded at the EFCC's custody and was later granted bail to the tune of N50million. His brother, Paul, bragged that he was going to bring Jude back before he was granted bail.

