Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo left many speechless as she shared triggering details of her childhood

The media personality, who recently renounced her family name, recounted a dreadful incident that involved 20 men

Following that, she mentioned how the nerve-wrenching memory has haunted her and her reasons for being a single mother

Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has opened up about her traumatic childhood following the death of her father, a former Oyo state governor, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

The media personality stated that she was sexually molested by 20 men at the age of 13. This revelation came as a result of the condolences she had been receiving since the news about her dad’s demise surfaced online.

Kemi Olunloyo speaks up on painful encounter with 20 men.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls that Kemi Olunloyo made headlines for denouncing her family and making claims about her late father.

The former governor, a distinguished mathematician and politician, passed away on Sunday, April 6, at the age of 89.

Olunloyo claimed in a series of posts and videos uploaded on her Facebook and TikTok accounts that she no longer considers herself a member of the Olunloyo family and will not accept condolences following the death of her father.

In a recent post, Kemi Olunloyo disclosed that many people have reached out to her after her recent outburst, ready to show their love and support.

She then painfully shared reasons she couldn’t get married and despised having children.

Kemi Olunloyo painfully opens up about her past.

Source: Instagram

According to the retired journalist, she still lives with the childhood trauma after she was sexually abused, hence her decision just to have children.

She wrote in part:

"I am ESPECIALLY severely damaged from the sexual attack trauma of Ikorodu rd as it’s April 28th (1978) again. It is one of the reasons I never married and just had children. Sexual violence should not be underestimated. I’m not attracted to a man after over 20 molested me at 13yo in the dark smoked filled night of 4/28/1978 and I lost the use of one eye, basically blind in one eye. I dont have that hormone called “affection” anymore. It’s the one responsible for love between man and woman.

"I now live quietly alone in my one room apartment in an unknown location after moving 4 times in 2 years and happy with my peace. God will lift me up AMEN. I APPRECIATE all your gifts. Continue to pray for me."

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Kemi Olunloyo’s message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

guineafowlamerica said:

"This shld be a lesson and an eye opener for us all. We need to condemn less, judge less and listen more. Everything this woman has said now, she said in 2015, but I guess as we grow older and understand life more, somethings bring more clarity to us. The way I felt listening to her in 2015 is definitely not the way I feel now reading this all over again. Her hurt is very valid, and unless you have walked her path do not tell her how to act or heal. Trauma is real…"

igbadunoyediran reacted:

"Such a beautiful woman..... good morning Dr....The Lord will heal you and cause his face to shine upon you iJMN."

callme_ambassador3 wrote:

"This incredible woman—called by many different names—has been through so much. You’ve read the stories, watched the videos, and seen the pain she's endured. Yet, despite all the trauma, she remains a remarkable person. She’s taught me so much in this one life and has supported me every step of the way. A true mentor. I love you, ma."

ohzeeheyz said:

"And I'm just meeting her only for her to decide to stop?. All I ever heard was that she wasn't ok mentally but all these while I've listened to you, all I have heard is truth with all sincerity. Nigerians don't actually like people that tell d truth. They will squeeze life out of the person. Especially the people that know much about their past. That's why history is abolished in Nigerian schools. I pray that God comes the way He comes when all hopes are lost restore your joy. May He protect your children n through them restore you in Jesus name...Amen🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️."

omoyemeh_special said:

"I see through you and I really genuinely love you. You are a glorious child that can not be silenced no matter how hard the devil tries. My super woman, The most intelligent woman in Nigeria.love you so so much."

