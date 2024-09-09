Paul Rudeboy has showed the lovely moment he and his daughter whom he had with his first wife Anita

In the video, the two of them showed off great skills as they danced to one of his songs to impress his fans

Many of his supporters took to the comments section to react to the father and daughter's adorable moment

Paul Okoye, better known as Rudeboy, has shared a lovely moment he had with his daughter, Nadia.

The music star, who is on vacation with his new wife, Anita, also visited his children whom he had with his first wife.

Paul Psquare dances with daughter. Photo credit@iamkindrudy

Source: Instagram

In the video, the father and daughter were seen in their living room showing some dance moves.

One of the songs of the music artist, who got married recently, was playing which they danced to.

Rude boy and daughter dances

In the recording, the father and daughter were dancing, and it looked as if they had been rehearsing together for a very long time.

After dancing, Rudeboy patted his daughter on her head as they worked away.

Below is the video:

Reactions trails Paul Okoye's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@chinelo_ngozi:

"Anita has good heart."

@ch.ichi8524:

"He loves his daughter so much."

@prince_oluwarotimi_jacob:

"Nadia won."

@culture_jayweather:

"There is something in her, She may likely do music."

@prettyoma258:

"I do much love this baby Energy. She’s always energetic."

@hillbank_xl:

"Christmas song loading."

@twinxstudios.ng:

"Dad carbon-copy."

@henrykurah:

"This one get the talent oooo."

@amakanwakaego:

"Princess Nadia will be Ruddy promax."

@godwin_ranking001:

"Nadia is already indoctrinated in rude music."

Peter Okoye visits twin brother's kids

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer shared moments from his time outside Nigeria as he visited his twin Paul Okoye's children.

The former PSquare singer revealed that he was in Atlanta and shared the cheerful moments he had with his brother's estranged wife and kids.

Mr P, who is currently fighting with his brother, was spotted happily smiling among his nephew and niece.

