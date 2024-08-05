Paul Okoye has given a clap back at Joe Igbokwe for trying to wade into the feud, rocking Psquare

Igbokwe had asked if Psquare have no elders in their family, and he blasted the twins for not living amicably with each other

In his response to what Igbokwe said about the dispute, Paul sent him to the gallows with just one statement

Paul Okoye of Psquare has stirred uproar online with the kind of response he gave to Joe Igbokwe, who tried to wade into the dispute rocking Psquare.

Legit.ng had reported that Paul, better known as Rude Boy, had reacted after EFCC invited him. He claimed that he didn't steal, but music has been paying his bills. He later revealed that his twin brother reported him to the anti graft agency.

Joe Igbokwe had tried to step into the feud rocking the musical group. He said it was shameful for twin brothers not to have a common ground to work. He added that it was painful that their wives too couldn't settle the differences between the warring brothers.

In his response to Igbokwe's public post, Paul blasted the man's father.

Igbokwe slams Psquare

Not done taking a swipe at the twin brothers. Igbokwe said that they were educated but didn't have characters.

Igbokwe ended his statement by calling the twin brothers “Awon werey”.

Recall that Paul had boasted that he will not perform with his twin brother again after their long aged feud was revisited again. He advised his fans to follow their favourite.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed Paul Okoye's response to Joe Igbokwe. Here are some of the comments below:

@spiffykiddies:

"Hey be careful Rudeboy, that’s my big paps u insulting.. be careful."

@kamdjio_mira:

"Paul is just terrible."

@achievablekenneth:

"Truth is bitter."

@asikawife:

"Rude boy is rude."

@prettynaomi26:

"Mr Joe Igbokwe is d last person to advise people, coming from an elder whose house is in chaos too."

@violefejuku:

"Whether, twins, or not siblings, always fight, there is nothing new here the man should on his family."

@anadiuche3:

"He didn’t lie."

@st.eve_and_white_skincare:

"If Joe igbokwe don call dem for dialogue and it came out fruitless..he's right to put up this write up ..but if he never did and came to social media to chase clout with their fallout bruhaha...then the food wey Rudy serve am sweet."

@jobranix_de_brand:

"Insulting an elderly person old enough to be your father, wow."

@yarlingjulyi:

"He doesn't have manners .better go and take care of ur 1st child o."

Paul Okoye speaks about separation with brother

Legit.ng had reported that Rudeboy, finally spilled the tea on what was going on between him and his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

The music brothers came back together in 2021 after their first misunderstanding in 2016.

In a recent video, Rudeboy broke down in details how his brother made up his mind not to work with him any more.

