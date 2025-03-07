Jude Okoye has been granted bailed after he was accused of alleged theft and re-arrested by the EFCC

He was granted a bail of N50 million and some sureties with tax evidence of three years were presented before he got his bail

His case was adjourned till May for further hearing as the court shared more details about their findings

Embattled former Psquare manager, Jude Okoye has once again regained his freedom after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Legit.ng had reported that Okoye had been re-arrested and fresh charges of alleged theft were levelled against him by the antigraft body.

Details about Jude Okoye's bail emerge. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

In a report by Vanguard newspaper, it was affirmed that Jude was granted his freedom after N50 million bail condition was met.

A Lagos Special Offences Court had presented some serious conditions to be met over the ongoing case of alleged theft of $1,019,763.87 and £34,537.59.

According to Justice Rahman Oshodi, the judge presiding over the case, Okoye was told to bring two sureties, who have N50 million each. The sureties were to be living within Lagos state and provide three years tax payment evidence.

Courts collects Jude Okoye's passports

It was also reported that the talent manager had to surrender his three passports, his Nigerian, St. Kitts and Nevis passports.

Vanguard also stated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was to notify the immigration authorities to prevent Jude from absconding from Nigeria

However, the EFCC prosecutor, Mohammed Bashir, was against Jude being granted bail.

He opined that the businessman has dual passports and may run away from facing the wrath of the court over his theft allegations

His case was later adjourned to May 16 and 23, 2025, for continuous hearing.

Before he was granted bail, it was discovered that Jude Okoye's confession were not coherent.

Court shares conditions for Jude's bail. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

He had stated that he collected, N200 million in dollars from one Samson Bitrus. The dollars were taken to his office in Abuja, and he signed some documents, however, it was later discovered that they couldn't reconcile his written statement to what he told the court about the case.

How Paul reacted to brother's case

Paul, one of the brothers of the talent manager, had shared some posts online. He blamed someone for the case and went to bail Jude.

However, he didn't mention the person's name. He later unfollowed his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

Paul Okoye supports brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight beside his elder brother, Jude Okoye after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the cased was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng