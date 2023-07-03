Davido's alleged pregnant side chicks, Ivanna Bay and Anita Brown, battled on social media, throwing shade at each other

The expectant women pick on each other after the American model Anita first ridiculed the French model for attending OBO’s concert

In response to the call out by her counterpart, Ivanna flawed Anita and revealed that she was jealous that she went to the singer’s concert

It appears that the drama between Davido’s alleged side chicks, Ivanna Bay and Anita Brown, has gotten to a heated point.

The two females got into a feud after Anita Brown hurled a shade at Ivanna Bay, stating her surgery body is far more desirable than her.

Davido's alleged French baby mama comes hard for Anita Brown

Source: Instagram

She also chastised Ivanna Bay for attending Davido's concert in Portugal. She implied that Ivanna was looking for ways to be significant.

In response to the insults, Ivanna Bay further chastised Anita Brown for comparing their appearances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She wrote:

"You are talking about woman empowerment but you take down another woman’s body and compare yourself to her..! Ma belle yo are fake and contradictory."

Responding to the shade about attending Davido’s concert, she also stated that the American would have desired to do the same:

"We both know you would have dreamed of being at my place at that moment… And auntie stop saying you’re a busy business woman because you have plenty of time to post stories about people’s wives and their dead children or other woman’s body…"

See her post below

Davido’s Ivanna’s rage sparks reactions

Nigerians have continued to express how stunned they are by the entire episode. See their comments below:

l.tobiloba:

"These are two examples of what an intelligent individual should not be. "Never associate yourself with someone who has nothing to lose," said Iyabo Ojó. She's so right, these two sh@me!ess b!gots have nothing to lose, public humi!iation is never an issue for ashawo whose assets, Nyansh and v@gina, are only used to trap men with no se!f-control."

donaldmgb6:

"When the enemies are against me ,oh lord ,pls put confusion in their midst."

babyagbero:

"The French lady has a point but Wetin consign me . Talabaribawi if not our idolo."

riskr2020:

All this blog is the part of the problem we are facing in this country it's because you guys are posting all these people if you guys are not posting them they will not trend but it's because you're posting this silly thing

Davido shows gratitude to fans for a successful Afro Nation concert

Nigerian superstar artist Davido thanked his fans for coming out to see him perform at the 2023 Afro Nation event in Portugal.

The DMW boss gave an incredible performance at the festival's big finale on Friday, June 29.

Davido's post followed a slew of unsubstantiated allegations by pregnant American model Anita Brown and French woman Ivanna Bay.

Source: Legit.ng