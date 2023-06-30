Nigerian singer Davido’s messy relationship drama has continued to be publicised on social media

His alleged American side chick, Anita Brown’s fan has claimed that Chioma was also a side chick who was promoted to second wife

According to the Anita fan, Davido’s baby mama, Hailey, was his first wife while Chioma is the second wife

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Singer Davido’s alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown, has continued to make their relationship remain a trending topic on social media.

In a new development, one of Anita’s fans spoke on how Davido’s partner, Chioma, was also a side chick before she was promoted to second wife.

Nigerians react as Anita Brown's fan claims Chioma is Davido's 2nd wife after her promotion from side chick. Photos: @laplubelle, @davido, @ninatheelite

Source: Instagram

The Anita fan identified on Instagram as @mbah_deseline, Davido’s first wife is Amanda who is popularly known as his second baby mama and Hailey’s mother.

Mbah claimed that Chioma is the music star’s second wife after she was promoted from side chick position.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The fan wrote:

“Bebe so fine @ninatheelite If they attack you, let them know Chioma was also a side chick promoted to second wife, tell them Amanda Hailey’s mum is David’s first wife.”

Anita seemed to show agreement with the fan’s comment by replying that people do not want to listen.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Anita Brown’s fan says Chioma was a side chick promoted to wife

Read what netizens had to say about Anita Brown’s viral comment below:

debbycanty0:

“D3vil sat down jeje for America, Davido go wake am, Lucifer daughter .”

paulagram__:

“Yall calling names who's gonna marry all the women davido is making baby mamas ????? He should be disciplined for once and act like a man , it's too much we can't always be defending and ignore the truth ,, use condomm if you can't control your libiddo.”

xpensive_fatima:

“If you’ve ever been in family court, having a child with a crazy spouse will be the craziest thing ever! ‍♀️”

finegirl.joy;

“This is no longer funny. It's now disturbing. Gosh! Self control is everything!”

Victorlikethewildfire:

“I believe davido did something to this woman asides getting her pregnant, because this is very personal.”

cherish_ebosereme_:

“At this point this girl is doing too much. Like what’s this obsession? Rest girl.”

Davido's 4th baby mama Larissa reacts to Anita Brown drama

Nigerian singer, Davido’s latest drama with his alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown, has drawn a reaction from his fourth baby mama, Larissa London.

Recall that Davido and Anita’s drama made headlines after the 29-year-old businesswoman shared receipts and screenshots of her messy chats with the singer who she allegedly got pregnant for him.

Taking to her Snapchat page, Davido's fourth baby mama expressed her disdain. She told fans to use her as a ‘God forbid’ button.

Source: Legit.ng