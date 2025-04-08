Davido is finally letting his fans know where he stands concerning the never-ending Big Three debate in the music industry

The music star, who was spotted with his wife Chioma, told the hosts of The Breakfast Club his position

His response to the tricky question had fans cheering him and sharing what they liked about his new outlook on life

David Adeleke, aka Davido, is making headlines following his recent interview at The Breakfast Club. The music crooner, who is set to release his fifth studio album, 5IVE, was on the show to discuss his career.

He addressed his friendship with Tiwa Savage following the custody issue with his baby mama, Sophia, and was asked about the Big Three in Nigeria.

It is no news that there has been an age-long debate between fans of the top-rated music stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and OBO, concerning who sits at the top.

While fans would typically pick sides, the hosts of The Breakfast Club wanted to hear things from Davido's point of view.

One of the hosts, Charlamagne Tha God, asked Davido where he thinks he sits on the list of the Big Three. He noted that Burna Boy has been described as the rebel and Wizkid as the mysterious one, and wanted to know where that leaves the father of twins.

Davido's response threw them off balance as he said, "I'm just me". He went further to say that he was just an outgoing person who loves to have a good time.

Fans have showered accolades on the music star for exuding such a level of growth and confidence in himself.

The interview is below:

Davido's response on the big three trends

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions from netizens below.

@odinakachukwu.101 said:

"Dude is truly matured now......we all know what His response would have been before.......I be OUTSIDER/FC oooo but I love this speech 💛."

@doc_sosa said:

"Lovely natured response from an artiste with a functional brain."

@justm_e14375 said:

"E reach time to claim 001 way u de shout you double down ….you self know say you no Dey on thier levels😂😂."

@william_kingsart said:

"Omooo.. Davido has grown. I love this dude❤️."

@nikonfred said:

"Davido no get wahala na today I know na people the cause beef he acknowledge people that are born artists 👏😂."

@officialprofessor1990 said:

"Am just me I love the word. Some are born artist that's deep u can't understand the analysis 😂😂😂😂 davido is glorious so free bcos he has the money already 😂😂😂."

@oluwole_fabz said:

"He's now matured ! Unlike before........I am the biggest, the evidence is there !!!"

@chriswilkinson361 said:

"Not a fan but this is the best interview from davido so far ..e don finally learn 😂😂..before he would say I’m the biggest..now he knows some people are born artist and he is diff."

