Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido is also known for his style of influence on brands he is partnering with

Over the years, Davido has expanded his impact beyond music, becoming the most endorsed Nigerian musician in history

Today Legit.ng recounts the most notable moments the twin dad signed multi-million naira deals

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, has proven his worth to business entities over the years by building a solid and active fanbase and attracting mouthwatering endorsement deals.

From global brands to local powerhouses, his endorsement portfolio keeps growing as he doesn't fail to deliver.

Legit.ng revisits some of the top moments the Timeless singer made his fans proud with his multi-million naira deals.

Maison Martell announces Davido as its new ambassador

In 2021, Davido was chosen as the brand ambassador for the famous Cognac House of Maison Martell and its new 'Standout Swift'.

As a result, the Fem crooner became an international spokesperson for Cognac House, with whom he shares a spirit of independence and audacity. The brand claimed this would lead the way for others and leave a legacy for future generations.

For Martell, a 'Standout Swift' is someone who defies convention and paves the path for others - as they believed Davido possessed that capacity.

Davido becomes PUMA global brand ambassador

In the same year, OBO as he is affectionately called joined the long list of global brand ambassadors of international Sports company PUMA.

The "Champion Sound" crooner announced the good news to his fans and followers on social media, and shared a picture of himself alongside his crew members rocking the sport attire.

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the musician collaborated with the global clothing giants for his Davido x Puma 2.0 collection.

The new collection featured a stylish lineup, including streetwear in line with Nigerian fashion taste.

Pepsi adds Davido to brand ambassadors

In addition to Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, and Seyi Shay, the beverage manufacturer Pepsi officially signed Davido as one of its brand ambassadors. According to a post on the artist's Twitter account in 2013, the arrangement was said to last two years.

Pepsi formally announced the singer's agreement as part of its commitment to providing pleasure and excitement for its fans.

Davido signs multi-million naira deal with 1XBET

Over the years, Davido has worn the identity of 1XBET, as most of his fans resonate with the Global betting company due to the Afrobeats star's influence.

The Nigerian artist has been a 1xBet All-Africa ambassador since 2021, and he has consistently said that he shares the same ideals as the reputable bookmaker.

Infinix mobile signs Davido as its brand ambassador

Infinix Mobile, Nigeria's leading smartphone brand, announced the superstar as its ambassador during a colourful ceremony in Lagos in 2018.

The partnership between the singer and Infinix has grown stronger that in 2023, the company the Davido Limited Edition Note 30 Pro. Each device was created with passion to help fans feel closer to him. The Note 30 Pro features special Afro-centric packaging, Davido's trademark, and comes paired with the XE 27 earbuds.

Legit.ng reported recently that the unavailable singer gave one of his fans an Infinix Note Series on Elon Musk's X.

The X User, identified as Abazz, mentioned that Davido influenced him years ago to get an Infinix phone after the singer made a post about the phone company.

Davido was impressed by Abazz and decided to reward him with the latest Infinix phone.

He also gave the same reward to seven other lucky people who properly identified the customised phone he designed with Infinix Nigeria.

Wema bank signs Davido as brand ambassador

Wema Bank announced the appointment of Davido as brand ambassador for its digital bank, ALAT by Wema.

This was after the singer raised N200 million on his ALAT account for his 29th birthday in 2021 via donations made by his industry friends. The total money gathered would later be used to support orphanages across the country.

MUNCH IT snack welcomes Davido as its first brand ambassador

In 2021, the Afrobeats act became the first brand ambassador of MUNCH IT.

Pictures of the singer were used for some of the retail customised packs as it encouraged fans to try out the snack while it was still breaking into the market.

The brand's advert video featuring Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Elo helped encourage adults to get familiar with it. Davido acted in different scenes in the promotional clip, depicting ways in which MUNCH IT snacks can be shared with family and friends.

Davido signs multi-million naira deal with laundry soap brand, ViVa

The 30 BG gang leader bagged a brand ambassadorial deal for the Viva soap and detergent product.

This was revealed to the media at an event in Lagos in 2021, where the multiple award-winning musician and his entourage represented the company.

Davido partners GAC Motors in multi-million deal

Davido got a lucrative collaboration agreement with GAC Motors Nigeria, cementing his position as one of the brand's ambassadors.

The agreement, which marks a partnership between the musician and the vehicle company, was signed on Monday, July 22, at GAC Motors' headquarters in Lagos.

This collaboration came after Davido and his wife were gifted a GAC M8 2024 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) by CIG, a GAC Motors representative in Nigeria, in June 2024.

With this agreement, Davido collaborates with GAC Motors to promote its brand and products.

Davido becomes Travelbeta's ambassador

In 2019, Davido signed an ambassadorial deal with Travelbeta to provide seamless travel experience.

The promotional content for the travel company features the singer's longtime girlfriend and now wife, creating a relatable story for potential customers.

