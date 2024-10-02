Media personality Daniel Regha has tackled singer Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo as he plans to release a song from his upcoming album

Daniel said that what Wizkid did was disrespectful and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy in a bid to chase clout

As the fight between Afrobeats singers Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and David Adeleke, better known as Davido, heightens, media personality Daniel Regha has shared his take.

According to Daniel, Wizkid cannot promote his songs without disrespecting his colleagues and this means that he needs them to remain in the spotlight.

Besides, the Essence crooner does not have more than four hit songs and his only successful album was Superstar released in 2011.

Daniel Regha added that Wizkid should stop disrespecting his colleagues and using clout to destroy his legacy. The media personality tweeted:

"The fact that u can't promote ur music or stay in the limelight without intentionally disrespecting ur colleagues, shows u need others to remain in the spotlight. Someone who's big doesn't need to remind the public of their status & accomplishments."

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on Davido and Wizkid's fight below:

@JosephOgechukw6:

"Wizkid is irrelevant without mentioning David’s name."

@Kyngqush:

"We all know you are trying to get impressions."

@subboat:

"I see your point, and it’s true that talent should speak for itself. But do you think some artists use this strategy to cope with the constant pressure to stay relevant in such a competitive environment? After all, visibility is also a game where sometimes you have to surprise."

@WizzyProTec:

"Can't expect anything reasonable from someone that ate rat and called it rabbit."

@lifeofolaa:

"Wizkid does not have any legacy. Pass it on!"

@UTDGodwin:

"Try and do a hair transplant first before we know what we are destroying."

