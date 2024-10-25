Controversial Nigerian singer Portable revealed the level of commitment he has with the late Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-wife Queen Dami

The street pop act and Queen Dami flaunted their intimacy over social media, which caught the attention of many

This, however, came at the time when the Zazu leader was entwined with a series of online dramas with critic Verydarkman

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb singer Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, seems to have moved on from his online spat with social media critic Verydarkman.

The street pop act recently raved about his girlfriend, Queen Dami.

On her Instagram feed, Dami, the ex-wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, posted images of herself grocery shopping.

Dami mentioned that it was two months until Christmas, and her main hope was to be financially wealthy, healthy, and genuinely happy.

“2 months before Christmas, and my only wish is to become financially blessed, healthy and genuinely happy,” she wrote.

Coming across the gorgeous online, Portable commented:

“My investment.”

Reacting to the statement, Queen Dami wrote:

“My babe.”

See the post below:

See Portable's comment here:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian singer was not ready to give up the fight with Verydarkman as he served a new warning.

The online critic shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

Meanwhile, Portable replied to his former signee, Abuga, who made a video criticising him for the way he treats his artists.

Abuga had claimed that Portable does giveaways while the people living with him starve.

Reacting to the claim, Portable blasted Abuga and compared himself to Davido and Wizkid, noting that they only sign OGs Read.

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen Dami attended a dating show organised by Nollywood actor Lege Miami.

Queen Dami said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her full form.

