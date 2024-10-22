Farouk Lawan, a former House of Representatives member, has been released from prison after serving a five-year jail term

The ex-Kano lawmaker was released on Tuesday morning, October 22, from the Kuje Correctional facility, as seen in a video making the rounds online

Reports disclosed that Farouk Lawan, former Chairman, House of Reps probe panel on oil subsidy regime, bagged a 7-year jail term for receiving a $3 million bribe from oil magnate Femi Otedola

A Kano state federal lawmaker, Farouk Lawan, and former member of the House of Representatives, who was sentenced to five years imprisonment for demanding and accepting a $500,000 bribe has regained his freedom.

It’s worth noting that Lawan’s conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court on January 26, 2024.

He was found guilty of soliciting a $3 million bribe from Femi Otedola, a Nigerian billionaire oil tycoon while serving as chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating fuel subsidy fraud in 2012.

Nigerians react as Farouk Lawan regains freedom

