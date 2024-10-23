Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa Bags Huge Appointment With State Government

Ahmed Musa has bagged a huge appointment with the Kano State Government as he is ready to 'make history'

The incredible winger, who recently clocked 32, has been appointed as the Sports Ambassador of the State

This comes barely two months after he returned to the local club Kano Pillars, where is having his third stint

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has been appointed the sports ambassador by the Kano State Government.

The 32-year-old took to social media to thank Governor Abba Yusuf for considering him for such a responsibility.

Musa recently returned to the local club Kano Pillars, where he has announced his presence with goals and assists in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Ahmed Musa has been appointed as the sports ambassador of Kano State. Photo: Lars Baron.

He produced a sensational solo run before scoring the winner as Pillars defeated Enugu Rangers 4-3 away from home.

The Nation reports that the former Leicester City star, who was born in Jos, remains a cult hero in Kano and has been appointed as an ambassador of the state.

Musa wrote on X:

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Sports Ambassador for Kano State. This opportunity is a quite humbling, and I’m excited to work towards empowering the youth and promoting sports development across the state.

"Kano has a rich sporting heritage, and I can’t wait to contribute to building a brighter future for our athletes and communities.

Ahmed Musa thanks Governor Yusuf

Musa thanked the governor of the state and assured him that he would focus on inspiring the next generation to make history. He added:

"Thank you to the Kano State Government ably led by @Kyusufabba for this incredible responsibility and opportunity.

"Together, we’ll inspire the next generation to achieve greatness both on and off the field. Let’s make history."

Musa celebrates birthday in Uyo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Musa celebrated his birthday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, where he was on league duties with his new club, Kano Pillars.

Although his team lost 2-0 to Akwa United, workers at the stadium did not stop celebrating his birthday. They sang happy birthday songs and even poured water on the winger.

As noted by Kano Pillars’ official X account, which uploaded a video of the fans serenading Musa, it's confirmed that he gifted ₦200,000 to workers.

