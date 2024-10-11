Afrobeat musician Davido has extended his affection towards fans as he plans to give out brand-new customised phones

This came after an X user, Abazz, talked about getting a phone years after the singer did promotions on the brand

The Unavailable crooner was moved and decided to give Abazz the latest version of the mobile device and sought more fans

Afrobeat musician David Adeleke, aka Davido, has given a fan, Abazz, the latest Infinix Note series phone after being influenced by his brand promotion.

Abazz, who tweets as #@abazwhyllzz on Elon Musk's X, took to the site on October 3 to express how Davido's endorsement of Infinix phones pushed him to purchase one their series one year ago.

Davido gave a fan a new phone. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

"I remember few years ago when I bought an Infinix phone because Davido made a post about it and how they used Davido's name on the back of the phone. That is influence," he wrote.

Davido was amazed by Abazz and decided to reward him with the latest Infinix phone.

He also gave away the same reward to seven other lucky people who properly identified the customised phone he designed with Infinix Nigeria.

On his X page, Davido wrote:

"For this one wey you talk, I have the latest Infinix Note series to give you and seven lucky people that can tell me the name of the customised phone I made with Infinix Nigeria."

"You must follow #InfinixNigeria to qualify to win o. There's also #InfinixAndDavido customised merch for y'all," he added.

See their conversation below:

Davido stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

prettie_damssel:

"Wow! Biggest Influencer of all times."

nazzybellabenz:

"You no love Davido kee?"

27_flamezz:

"The music industry for dey boring if to say we no get Davido."

iam_sammykash:

"You as an aspiring entrepreneur, tell me why you h@ting on DAVIDO? Yes YOU!!! wouldn’t you like it when you endorse someone and he/she is marketing your product this way?? Resist from h@te."

im_greatwhite:

"See let not steal let not lie this guy is so influential!! He takes his endorsements so serious tbh!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Shout-out to Davido."

hypemanguru:

"This is why he keeps on getting endorsements, he always take the business personal just like me when promoting a club."

e_awu_awu:

"How many times you don see wizmid make post about zenith wey he be ambassador."

iamdbull:

"This is what we want as brands, that's why I refused to give Wiz whatever a deal even after begging."

Davido and Chioma to host dazzling party for twins

Nigeria singer Davido and his beloved wife Chioma Adeleke have put in preparations to celebrate their twins' first birthday.

Recall that the musician shared snippets from a mini get-together they had in celebration of his children's first birthday.

Following that, a recent update revealed that there was still more to come as he invited friends and family to the occasion

Source: Legit.ng