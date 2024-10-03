The price of Davido's new collection with clothing brand Puma has emerged online

According to the reports, the lowest quoted price for Davido collection is above N60k

The high price means many of Davido's fans might have to break the bank to buy one

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido has collaborated with global clothing giants Puma for his Davido x Puma 2.0 collection.

The new collection featured a stylish lineup, including streetwear that was in line with Nigerian fashion taste.

Davido Jacket sold for N240k per jacket. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's collection included sneakers, tees, hoodies and track jackets.

A video of Davido in New York when the collection was officially unveiled also trended on social media as he was heard saying, "I have my own shoe."

However, the prices of Davido's Puma collection have caused a stir, especially with the current economic downturn in Nigeria.

The lowest price for Davido's tees is 69,600.

His premium items, like his track jacket, are priced at over ₦240,000, while the sneakers were quoted at ₦244,900, which could be unaffordable for his 30BG fans.

See screenshots of the prices, including a video of Davido showing off his shoe below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid claimed he turned down Puma because the clothing brand couldn't afford him.

Reactions to Davido's Puma collection prices

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

TheGreatGOAT5:

"This one na for people wey get PJ, make I go face My hustle."

_dappie:

"And zttw na $400..chai."

benedicttemi:

"So wetin @davido Dey advertise for cheap like that?"

Tenmen224:

"@PUMA should be at least considerate and produce size 7."

Olabisij09:

"Omo na me no get money that slide is cheap fck."

ichboygeng:

"ZTTW and high fashion go use price wound us for this country."

Daniel Regha drags Wizkid over Davido

The media personality tackled Wizkid for insulting his colleague Davido and demeaning his talent.

Wizkid had called Davido a wack singer and described him as a bingo, as he planned to release a song from his upcoming album.

Daniel said that Wizkid's actions were disrespectful and added that the Essence crooner was destroying his legacy to gain clout.

