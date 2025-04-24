Nigerian music star 2baba and his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, are still taking over the frontline of blogs

A new update on the lovebirds came online amid reports that their wedding would take place on Friday, April 25

A series of pictures showed the singer and his lover amongst his kinsmen as the woman wore traditional Idoma outfits

Nigerian music star 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, has given fans an netizens ne update about his reported marriage ceremony with Natasha Osawaru.

Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that the music legend is set to tie the knot with his lover and Edo state lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Honourable Natasha rocks Idoma attire as 2baba introduces her to his people. Credit: @official2baba

The online media personality cited sources who allege the traditional wedding ceremony will be held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Benin City, Edo state.

"All is set, and the right moves have been made to consolidate the relationship between the lovebirds," Stella said.

A new report revealed that the lovebirds have already met with the singer’s kinsmen in his hometown in Benue state, ahead of their big day.

Reactions trail Honourable Natasha as she rocks Idoma attire to see 2baba's people. Credit: @official2baba

It was reported that Natasha met with the Idoma elders and was given their ethnic dress. The meeting occurred months after the singer proposed to the lawmaker.

A series of pictures surfaced online showing Natasha donning the indigenous red and black Idoma attire to meet her in-laws.

It would be with noting that the politician has subsequently adopted the Idibia moniker as a part of her identity.

See the pictures below:

Recall that 2baba caused a buzz on social media after confirming his romantic relationship with Natasha amid his recent divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay.

The African Queen crooner had, in February 2025, expressed his desire to take things further with Natasha and declared his intention to marry her.

2baba’s Natasha’s pictures in Idoma outfit trend

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

queenmaynation said:

"In the absence of his parent and siblings? It is well o."

chiefjohniblaze said:

"WAS MARRIED TO ANNIE" This life sha, straight line go just curve when you and everybody least expect. Find your happiness. Life goes on irrespective of the curves!"

qwinlohgo wrote:

"The way men moves like nothing happened eh, Annie it's OK 😢😢😢😢😢20 years of her life been thrown in her face like nothing happened, all the promises just to leave her n follow a younger woman.. It hurts for real."

sterphannie said:

"Omo mehn the high time women start prioritizing themselves the better."

msbee_starrplus wrote:

"Mummy Innocent have you heard?"

ruth_ochi said:

"We dont feel them here in Nairobi, Kenya!! What happened to the legendary,"African Queen", boss?!!😢😢😢😢😢😢."

iam_hamara said:

"Still haven't seen the real face of this his Woman 😮I'm asking for a thousand others 😂 If you have seen her, without glasses, display!"

bimbolatoks_ said:

Baba really moved on and not send what stranger online will say, just choose hus happiness. That's how life should be, who online backleah help., but I feel for Anny sha."

How 2Baba's Natasha was introduced in Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha Osawaru was introduced as 2Baba's wife during his political appointment in Benue state.

During the introduction of the guests, a man described Natasha as the singer's wife.

The lawmaker beamed with a smile in return as she joined 2Baba on stage for pictures.

