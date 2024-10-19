Samuel Chukwueze made the most of his first start in six games by scoring a brilliant goal for AC Milan against Udinese

The Nigerian forward has seen his playing time dwindle at the Italian Serie A outfit under new manager, Paulo Fonseca

The former Villarreal star finished brilliantly from inside the box following an assist from in-form attacker, Christian Pulisic

Samuel Chukwueze seems to be finding his rhythm after a challenging start to the 2024/25 season with AC Milan.

The Nigerian winger, who has faced criticism for his underwhelming performances under new manager Paulo Fonseca, silenced his doubters with a crucial goal against Udinese.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match between AC Milan and Udinese at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on October 19, 2024. Image: Francesco Scaccianoce.

Source: Getty Images

Making his first start for his club since August, as noted by Fotmob, Chukwueze displayed clinical finishing inside the box, slotting home a well-placed pass from Christian Pulisic.

The goal, which gave Milan the lead against the in-form Bianconeri, was set up by a dynamic run from Noah Okafor. The Austrian forward found Pulisic, who calmly laid off the decisive pass for Chukwueze to finish with composure.

The 25-year-old's first goal of the season could just be the start of a new lease on life for the attacker.

Chukwueze linked with Milan exit

According to a report from media outlet Les Transferts, the Nigerian forward has been linked with several clubs outside of Serie A.

Chukwueze has struggled to replicate the form that prompted AC Milan to invest a fee in the region of €28 million in his transfer from Villarreal.

The report suggests that Premier League sides, Aston Villa and West Ham, along with La Liga outfit, Sevilla, are showing interest in the winger.

It remains to be seen what will become of the Nigerian attacker's future, especially as January transfer window speculation intensifies.

Boniface names his mentors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface disclosed that he gets inspiration from some superstars, especially before he goes onto the pitch.

His form has attracted the interest of clubs, and he is on the radar of Arsenal and Premier League rivals West Ham United, Mirror reports.

Boniface believes he gets inspiration from some top players, and he mentioned two Brazilian stars among his mentors as he continues to learn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng