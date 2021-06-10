Davido Unveiled As the Brand Ambassador for Munch It Snack

MUNCH IT-The Non-stop fun snack brand has notched up the fun quotient that it brings to its consumers by signing its first brand ambassador – DAVIDO, one of the finest entertainers in Africa.

The company teased the announcement via its social media platform, it featured a mystery silhouette video asking social media fans to guess who their first-ever brand ambassador could be.

It is no coincidence that the two giant brands in their respective industries have decided to come together to create a spark of crunchy fun that will bring zing and liveliness in a unique way among its youthful audience.

MUNCH IT, the proudly Nigerian, tasty, and crunchy corn snack brand, manufactured by Kellogg-Tolaram LFTZ Enterprise. Since its inception, the brand has encouraged its fan base to indulge with Munch It snacks wherever they are or whatever they do for more Non-Stop Fun.

There is no gainsaying the fact that DAVIDO is one of the most influential artists in Africa, while some categorize him as a legend, many see him as a young philanthropist who has made a significant impact in the music industry around the world. In reaction to his partnership with the brand, he says “I am beyond excited to be joining the Munch It family. It is a brand I have admired for a long time for so many obvious reasons. Trust me It is a tasty, crunchy snack that you can’t stop yourself from munching on. Just watch out, together we will come up with cool activities for our audience.”

Here is a heads up for every music and entertainment lover to sit back, relax and enjoy the endless cruise into the Non-stop fun world with DAVIDO while munching on either of the available variants: Sweet Surprise, Sour Cream & Onion, Classic Delight and Cheesy Stix.

Commenting on the official unveiling of David Adedeji Adeleke a.k.a DAVIDO as MUNCH IT Brand Ambassador, the Head of Marketing, KTNL (Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Ltd), Ms Neha Sharma said, the partnership with Davido is due to the obvious symmetry between @MunchItnigeria and Davido's popularity with the Nigerian youth, his popular appeal, and his unarguable position in the music industry.

Following this new relationship with the iconic performer, Munch It Nigeria promises exciting activities with Davido on all their social media platforms for fans of both brands to look forward to.

Watch video below:

Davido will be the official face of Munch It Nigeria across all marketing campaigns and we believe this duo will be up to some Non-Stop entertainment.

According to its unveiling message ‘When the best meets the best you should be ready for Non-Stop Fun’.

