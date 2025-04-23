Paul and Peter Okoye's elder brother, Jude, has been granted bail after spending over two months in detention

A video of him and his wife hugging each other surfaced online as Paul taunted those who prevented his release

Fans were not moved about the news, they took a swipe at him and supported Peter while sharing their take about the case

Paul Okoye, Jude's brother, has shared a good news about the talent manager, who has been in prison for over two months.

Legit.ng had reported that Jude had been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud to the tune of N1.38billion.

In a post on his Instagram story, Paul noted that all efforts to frustrate Jude's bail had collapsed.

He wished his elder brother a happy birthday and added that Jude had spent over two months behind bars. The singer welcomed his brother back home and tagged his handle in the post.

Video of Jude hugging wife surfaces

A recording of an emotional moment, the talent manager was hugging his wife after regaining his freedom also surfaced online.

Jude had come out of the car, and his wife ran to meet him as he opened the door. They held unto each other for some minutes in the recording.

Recall that Peter, the other half of the singing twins, had testified against their elder brother during the hearing about the N1.38billion alleged fraud case.

While in court, Peter noted that he was kept in the dark about some records and later found out that his elder bother had set up another company handling dealings relating to Psquare.

He also explained that the lawyer, (Festus Keyamo), handling Psquare's law related issues, advised them to have a sharing formula for all their money since all Psquare's bank accounts were in Jude's name.

How fans reacted to post about Jude

Nigerians reacted to the news about Jude Okoye's release. Here are comments about it below:

@donmayor20 commented:

"From one sweet family to generational beef."

@anita_akor_ reacted:

"Yeye senior brother wey not fit keep home together."

@mr_white4847 shared:

"Who is their ?? you are also supposed to be Locked up as accomplices."

@balbimzzz said:

"Nah vacation, welcome back sir."

@adebola29 wrote:

"I love the fact that Peter did what he did."

@mr_goot1 shared:

"I like how they assume we all GAF."

@pup.steve shared:

"Family war part 3."

Paul Okoye supports Jude in court case

Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had reacted after news about the arraignment of his elder brother, Jude, by the EFCC over money laundering went viral.

Jude had been arrested, arraigned and remanded at the EFCC's custody over an alleged fraud case involving dollars and naira.

Fans of the singing duo were not happy about the case, and most of them didn't support Paul. They shard their take about the controversy trailing the three brothers.

