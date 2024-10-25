Nigerian instrumentalist and social media commentator Seun Kuti went live earlier and answered some questions

The singer, who has been accused of pushing VDM to act the way he does behind the scenes, went online to share that he has nothing to do with it

According to him, VDM is an adult and acts on his own accord while spilling other things concerning charity

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian social media critic, commentator, and singer Seun Kuti, the last son of the legendary Afrobeat singer Fela, has made the headlines today.

Seun Kuti, notable for sharing his unbiased take on society and entertainment issues, went Live in the early hours of Friday, October 25, to share his take on certain issues and touched on that of Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.

Seun Kuti reacts to allegations of forcing NGO on VDM. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that VeryDarkMan announced his non-governmental organisation some weeks back and shared the account details.

VDM's NGO donations

In just a couple of weeks, the critical bank received over N200 million worth of anonymous contributions. He even received a donation of N100 million from music mogul Don Jazzy, which sparked controversy online.

Many trashed the activist for accepting such a donation, whereas he criticized Don Jazzy for giving N4 million to Bobrisky.

"VDM does what he likes" - Seun Kuti

Touching on the issue, Seun Kuti notes that many assume that he is the mastermind behind some of VDM's moves. He further told his fans that VDM does whatever he pleases, and all he does is support him as his guy.

He clarified that he personally does not like charity but is a huge fan of allowing people to do whatever they want so that their real intentions can shine through.

Watch clip here:

Seun Kuti speaks on absence at Davido's wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti opened up about how he felt after his younger colleague Davido did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guests list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng