Music producer known as Dr Roy has recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs

In an interview he granted on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick

Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help her as he busted into tears while recalling the memory

A man known as Dr Roy who is a music producer has shared his heartbreaking experience while working with Mercy Chinwo.

Dr Roy was a guest on the Honest Bruch podcast with Nedu of Wazobia FM when he recounted his ordeal in the hands of the singer.

According to him, he was the one who produced about six songs for the woman who welcomed a baby last year. He once asked for help when his father was down with a stroke and Chinwo looked away. She only told him that his father would be healed.

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo. Photo credit @mercychinwo/@officialdrroy

Source: Instagram

Dr Roy shares more experience

In the viral video, Dr Roy explained that he felt working with the gospel singer who sued a troll recently would be the end of hardship for his family.

He added that he felt that because they would be in the studio for hours working. They might stop working at 5 am and resume at 7 am again and it would continue for several days.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the video of what Dr Roy said about Chinwo. Here are some the comments below:

@realanitabrown:

"Life. He hard make man cry....but if it happens abeg watch until the end before commenting...e get why. May God open our spiritual eyes to see things and know when people are using us and ripping us."

@fynshair:

"No be rich people dey help o,na Kind People dey help".

@tubolayefapeculiar:

"For those asking if he wasn't paid,are you this heartless??? So y'all are saying you can't extend an helping hand the father of someone who works for you?"

@chiakajasminee:

"Some one finally said how tight Mercy’s hands are. Y’all leave sentiment in hear him out."

@ogegloria_:

"I don't understand this. Mercy was under a record label, is it not the record label that's supposed to pay the music producer? "

@hadizabubakar_:

"The fact that he was paid doesn’t mean he can’t ask for help when he needs it! That’s not being entitled! Y’all should be more humane and look up the meaning of entitlement!."

@sarauniyaaaa:

"Normally if you look Chinwe very well you go know say her hand go tight."

@best_buy_mart:

"Na why e good to talk your price, dont do things for people expecting returns, be professional make person no go use your head, always talk your price ooo."

@marketboku:

"Avoid people that always say I am a born again in business. But she and her husband went to give out 50 scholarships in Uniport. Shame on them!!."

@ms_naomii:

"Don’t be deceived, he might be saying the truth."

Mercy Chinwo advice women

Legit.ng had reported that Chinwo had advised women ahead of the Valentine's Day celebration.

She said that they should not accept any excuse from men and their husbands who believe that every day was Valentine's Day.

Many of her fans took to the comment section to react to the post.

