Famous Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband have taken legal action against those who claim that their newborn looks like their colleague Nathaniel Bassey

Recall that several internet users came up with ridiculous observations of the couple's child after his face was unveiled during the easter break

Following that, the Abuja magistrate court has summoned 5 individuals for "criminal defamation"

Renowned Nigerian gospel artist Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, summoned five people via the Abuja magistrate court for "criminal defamation".

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna ordered the five defendants to appear in person before the court on April 23, 2023, to address the allegations against the Kingdom couples in a court summons dated April 3, 2024.

Mercy Chinwo and husband charge 5 people to court. Credit: @mercychinwo

Recall that some social media users disparaged Mercy Chinwo's baby after his face was unveiled for the first time during the Easter celebration.

These internet users stated that the infant had a striking similarity to veteran gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

The court names five individuals: Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, DJ Spoiltkid, Terrence Ekot, and Samuel Agozie.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the complainants' attorneys, Pelumi Olajengbesi of the Abuja-based media firm Law Corridor, the defendants engaged in cyberstalking, injurious falsehoods, and cyber intimidation against Mercy Chinwo and her spouse.

The plaintiffs claimed that the defendants' alleged actions breached Sections 24 (1)(B) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 and Section 391 of the Penal Code.

Netizens react to Mercy Chinwo and husband's legal actions.

poshest_hope:

"Freedom of speech is certain. Freedom after speech isn’t guaranteed."

pdf_hairs:

"Pls no mercy. Draaaaaagggggg them!"

abayomi_alvin:

"One Mumu in the comment section said “Celebrity should be built for these sort of things and carrying people to court is too much”. I guess Celebrities are Robots and don’t have blood running in their veins na…"

chioma_mathias:

"He should not pity/forgive them button >>>>>>"

kemiashefonlovehaven:

"If they don't fight now for that baby.. Internet doesn't forget..let the baby grow to see 5hat his parents fought for him and his destiny..the right way to go."

Netizens who made paternity claims against Mercy Chinwo’s son React

A Facebook troll, Okoronkwo Ejike, who was named in a recent petition by Nathaniel Bassey, has left people talking over his apology to the gospel singer, his colleague Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed.

Ejike had gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms with a post of him questioning the paternity of Mercy's son, Charis.

He claimed the baby looked exactly like Nathaniel Bassey, adding that the child belonged to the singer and no one could tell him otherwise.

