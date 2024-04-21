Dr Roy has made a video to refute calling out Mercy Chinwo after many dragged the gospel singer over an interview he granted

The man was a guest on the Honest Brunch podcast where he said that he was not referring to Mercy Chinwo

According to him, the music artist helped him when his father had a stroke and she was also there when his father died

A music producer known as Dr. Roy has made U-turn after talking about gospel, singer Mercy Chinwo, during an interview.

Legit.ng had reported that Dr Roy was a guest on the Honest Brunch Podcast where he spoke about his ordeal while working with Mercy Chinwo. He said his singer ignored him when he called for help to treat his father.

In a new development, Dr Roy made another video and said that he was not talking about Chinwo. He contradicted what he said during his interview with Nedu of Wazobia FM.

Dr Roy makes U-Turn on what he said about Mercy Chinwo. Photo credit @officiadrroy/@mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Dr Roy named the person he was referring to

In the video, he explained that Chinwo helped him when his father was sick with a stroke. According to him, the singer who welcomed a baby last year helped him when his father was sick and when he passed.

Dr. Roy explained that he was referring to the owner of the record label that Chinwo was signed on. Mentioning his name, he said he and Chinwo pass through the same thing in the hands of Eezee Tee the record label owner.

How fans reacted the video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Roy said. Here are some of the comments below:

@solutionkuti:

"E don change him mouth.'

@bigrayy__:

"Otilor far far.'

@lfypriceless:

"Ur interview was straight forward.

@zeal_brain_:

"You wey just cry finish… they don press you bar abi."

@jennyebuwa:

"Get out."

@activemouth__:

"He don change mouth just now."

@officialastonishm:

"E bi like say mercy don go call am tell am say make he change mouth say she go arrange for her."

@investors_jboy:

"How many mouth this werey get"

@mizzboluayomyde:

"Han han do u think we are dumb! But we watch it now and u even cried.'

@officialdiamonddavid:

"Matter don wear wig."

Mercy Chinwo shows off baby

Legit.ng had reported that Chinwo had given her fans a glimpse of what his son looked like.

The gospel singer and her husband returned to Nigeria weeks after their baby was born.

They showed the baby as they participated in the "I'm not the child" challenge.

Source: Legit.ng