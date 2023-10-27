Famous gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, have welcomed their first child

The singer announced the good news via her Instagram page with a music video exalting God for his goodness

Fans and colleagues of Mercy Chinwo have trooped to her page with congratulatory messages

Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed, have become first-time parents with the arrival of their baby, reportedly a boy.

In a post on her page, the gospel singer unveiled her baby bump and announced the arrival of her child with a music video.

Netizens rejoice with Mercy Chinwo

Titled You Do This One, the music video is a praise and worship song to God for what he has done.

Mercy, who got married in 2022, proudly held her baby bump with a smile on her face as the camera unveiled her in the video.

She captioned the clip:

"Lord, we are grateful; we approach Your throne with heartfelt songs of praise and thanksgiving. You’ve filled our hearts with joy, our lips with testimonies, and our home with celebration. Indeed "YOU DO THIS ONE"

Netizens congratulate Mercy Chinwo

As expected, fans and colleagues sent in their good wishes and rejoiced with the singer and her husband.

thejoyfuladenike:

"Congratulations!!!!"

glowtrends_empire:

"Congratulations ma’am, God wey do this one for you go do my own before this year come to an end …..AMEN."

ticokitchen:

"Ahhhhhh our baby is here."

zeeliciousfoods:

"Best News!!! Congratulations Mama!!!!"

ojulewastudio:

"Congratulations .this Made my Day.As many believe God for their own babies this year you will concieve yours."

_its_eyramgh:

"I can’t Screammmmm ooooooo I just did !!! I’m over excited!!!!!! congratulations."

its.giftie:

"I’m so excited Lord knows!Our babyyyyy."

its.giftie:

"The most beautiful preggo on the internet today!! Congratulations once again my Mama. The real MM1 is finally here."

its.giftie:

"Congratulations, my Mama and PB @theofficialblessed. God did!!!"

Mercy Chinwo and hubby mark 1st wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the gospel singer took to social media to celebrate her first wedding anniversary.

In one of the posts on Mercy's page, she shared adorable loved-up photos with her man, Pastor Blessed. In the caption, she gushed over how sweet the last year was as a married woman.

The singer also released a single Hollow, and her husband showed off his dance skills in the video she shared.

Source: Legit.ng