Popular Nigerian singer, Mercy Chinwo, took to social media to advise her fellow married women ahead of Valentine’s Day

The minister made it clear that they should not accept the ‘every day is Valentine’s Day’ excuse from their men

A number of netizens were amused by Mercy Chinwo’s post as they reacted to it on social media

Much loved Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has caused a buzz on social media over her Valentine advice to married women.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the music star acknowledged the upcoming day to celebrate lovers on February 14 and told ladies not to accept excuses from their men.

According to Mercy, someone’s husband is about to tell his wife that everyday is Valentine’s Day in a bid to avoid giving them something. The music star told women not to fall for the excuse.

Fans react as Mercy Chinwo advises ladies ahead of Valentine. Photos: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Someone’s husband is about to tell the wife that “EVERYDAY IS VALENTINE” My dear sister, don’t fall for it oh.”

She accompanied the post with a caption that reads:

“My dear sister “Be wise” I repeat “Be wise”

See her post below:

Mercy Chinwo’s advice to married women stirs mixed reactions

The gospel singer’s post soon went viral on social media and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Some of them found it amusing. Read some reactions below:

stannze:

"Ahh, Mercy why you dey spoil market for boys na? "

mcedopikin:

"Hahahahah why you Dey burst my code oooo "

janemichaelekanem:

"Thanks for the update sis "

yadahworld:

"Thank you for these wise nuggets mama. We’re learning for the future "

sefi_oma:

"You are already carrying a blessing inside of you, congratulations in advance."

_mamichulah_:

"Lol she's pregnant.... happy for her"

joyking_____:

"Make she rest"

holu_wha_sheun_17:

"Why you cast my update this early "

asa_nwanyi_:

"We single pringles this one no concern us"

Comedian Sabinus' bae sparks marriage rumours

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, trended on social media after his girlfriend, Ciana Chapman, sparked marriage rumours with her birthday message to him.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Ciana posted a photo of herself with Sabinus and accompanied it with a sweet message where she also referred to him as her husband.

Also on her TikTok page, Ciana shared a video of herself with Sabinus showing what appeared to be wedding rings on their fingers.

Source: Legit.ng