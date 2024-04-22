Hours after snippets of his conversation on Nedu's podcast went viral, music producer Dr Roy comes out to clear the air

In a video making the rounds online, Dr Roy noted that the snippet released by Honest Bunch was misleading and wasn't talking about gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

He noted that the person he was talking about was EeZee Concepts, the owner of the label he and Mercy Chinwo worked for

Nigerian gospel music producer Dr Roy David recently stirred emotions online after snippets of his interview with Nedu Wazobia on the Honest Bunch went viral.

Dr Roy produced many of Mercy Chinwo's biggest gospel songs, from XX Love to Omekanaya.

Mercy Chinwo's former music producer, Dr Roy, clears the air about his comments about the gospel singer. Photo credit: @mercychinwo/@drroysingnaturelive

Source: Instagram

Some comments he made during the interview with Nedu about how he was treated when working with Mercy Chinwo stirred a storm online.

He alleged that when his father was sick and needed help, he reached out to someone he used to work for to help out, but he was turned down.

Dr Roy clears the air

In another clip posted on his page, Dr Roy cleared the air that it was Mercy Chinwo he was referring to in the viral snippet.

He noted that it was EeZee concept, the owner of the record label where he and Mercy Chinwo used to work.

Dr Roy also shared how Mercy Chinwo helped him throughout his struggles. He revealed that when his father was sick, Mercy was one of the people who came through for him.

The recent issues surrounding Mercy Chinwo came days after she and her husband were involved in a DNA scuffle on social media.

Watch Dr Roy's video below:

Netizens react to Dr Roy's new video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Dr Roy's video clearing the air:

@dahrey_nelson:

"Make una calm down.. make the podcast comot first.. dem nedu self attract our attention with that part una try."

@sabitalk1:

"Ezzeeconcept na ole, can you imagine I won all power belongs to Jesus challenge by mercy chinwo that year, the werey later go delete the challenge, he still no give me shishi after he reposted my challenge video oh, chai."

@zeal_brain_:

"You wey just cry finish… they don press you bar abi."

@mazitoni_01:

"Werey Don change mouth asap."

@mizzboluayomyde:

"Han han do u think we are dumb ????! But we watch it now and u even cried."

@jajavandross:

"This guy is a failure already."

@officialastonishm:

"E bi like say mercy don go call am tell am say make he change mouth say she go arrange for her."

@tiffexdrip:

"Ur interview was straight forward, you don change mouth now now."

DNA troll reacts to lawsuit by Mercy Chinwo

A Facebook troll, Okoronkwo Ejike, named in a recent petition by Nathaniel Bassey, has left people talking over his apology to the gospel singer, his colleague Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed.

Ejike had gone viral on Facebook and other social media platforms with a post of him questioning the paternity of Mercy's son, Charis.

He claimed the baby looked exactly like Nathaniel Bassey, adding that the child belonged to the singer and no one could tell him otherwise.

Source: Legit.ng