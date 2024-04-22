Seun Jimoh, in a trending video, spoke about his childhood and experience in the movie industry

The Yoruba actor recalled having a sexual relationship with a movie director to get a role

Seun Jimoh also revealed he was singlehandedly raised by his mother and didn't get to meet his dad until he was around 16

Popular Yoruba actor Seun Jimoh has left people talking over his recent interview, which came with some emotional moments as well as his challenges in the Nigerian movie industry.

Speaking with his female colleague Biola Adebayo on Talktobee, the actor, who recently tackled the EFCC, shared how he had to sleep with a producer because he 'felt he didn't have power.'

Seun Jimoh says he was singlehandedly raised by his mum. Credit: @seunseanjimoh1

Source: Instagram

Seun recounted his experience with a gay in Canada who stalked him for over seven years until he blocked him online.

He recalled his experience with a married father of three children, who also attempted to have fun with him.

The actor, who described himself as the best dad in the world despite not being raised by his mother alone, revealed he didn't get to meet his dad until he was about 16.

In another clip, the actor, who was close to tears, spoke about losing his sister, who saw him through school.

Watch video from Seun Jimoh's explosive interview with Biola Adebayo below:

Netizens react as Seun Jimoh recounts experience

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

verah557:

"Being raised without a dad got me yet you are a good dad ,bless you sir."

_iamfardey92:

"When counting my celebrity gem, this man right here is one of them❤️❤️ love how he love his kids and wife, one of the most intentional men in that industry."

kareemabiodun59:

"So sorry about the loss bro, Sean God will be with you all time of your life Sean, all the way from ib yejide."

differentials_planet:

"May the pain that brought out that tear on face be replaced with joy @seunseanjimoh1 . I saw it!!"

Why Seun Jimoh begged Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, in a lengthy message, noted that Nigerians abroad work hard to earn every dollar they have.

He begged Nigerians not to calculate the amount of dollars they need before making any request.

In another report, Jimoh told ladies not to confess to cheating on their men.

Source: Legit.ng